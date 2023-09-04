Celebrating four decades of Clonakilty’s iconic music venue

A third generation family business took a new turn when Bobby and Eileen Blackwell took over the running of De Barra’s bar from Eileen’s parents in 1983. Their son Ray has since built on their legacy

AS De Barra’s in Clonakilty celebrates 40 years of live music, it’s no wonder this magical gem in the heart of West Cork is loved by so many musicians, singers, comedians, and more importantly punters. Its natural charm, coupled with owner Ray Blackwell’s driven passion for bringing the best of live music to its customers, has meant this venue has stayed relevant for over four decades.

Ray, who has been stewarding the bar and folk club for the past 20 years, attributed the bar’s success to the many hands that laid a brick on its musical legacy. ‘It is a third generation family business and my parents, Bobby and Eileen took over the running of the bar from her parents in 1983. It was from then on that the music and folk club was expanded upon,’ said Ray.

‘People like Dinny Noonan, Paddy Keenan, Tomás Tuipéar, Robbie O’Donoghue and of course Noel Redding, as well as many others, all contributed to the swell of music in the town.’

‘It’s been a privilege and an honour for me and my family to serve this community for the last four decades. One of the most rewarding parts of running the bar is seeing the senior musicians giving time and advice to the younger ones coming through, sharing stages and festival bill. For example, Eugene Brosnan’s current band comprises four generations of local musicians, and that’s pure magic. I don’t really know of anywhere else where you would see that.’

Seeing new bands perform at his venue is always exciting for Ray. He recalls the first time Mick Flannery played support to John Spillane, about 17 years ago.

‘You just knew he was special, and it’s always exhilarating to witness those moments. However, in the current climate it’s definitely getting harder to run shows and get an audience for new independent artists in an independent venue.’

He is enthusiastic about the new cohort of talent emerging in West Cork and said the likes of Molly Bucan and Gerron are just a few of many making their mark already on the local music scene.

With so many decades of musical thrills to select, it was the visit of Lee Ranaldo from Sonic Youth, who was playing the Clon Guitar Fest in 2010, that is his standout gig.

‘He hung his famous Jazzmaster guitar from the ceiling and continued to ‘unplay’ it for 50 minutes. It was the sort of event that could only happen in De Barra’s. This venue is a kind of limited space where these surreal encounters and magic moments transpire.’

One artist that he has seen the most times in his life is John Spillane.

‘John has been performing in the folk club for over 20 years, and every single show has been special and unique. I still can’t wait until his next shows come around. He’s a true artist in the ancient bardic tradition and is a national treasure!’

Lisa O’Sullivan of The Ceilí All Stars, who have played there for over 15 years, said that in many ways it is their spiritual home.

‘We had a last Sunday of the month residency in the front bar for many years, as well as playing gigs in the main venue which were always amazing nights,’ said Lisa. ‘The front bar is one of the best session spots to play in the country, and it’s a blend of the open fire, cosy bar, and great acoustics, and the always warm welcome from Ray and the ever sound staff that makes it.’

John Spillane, who plays there on September 7th, said it also marks his 40th musical year and said he has had many magical nights playing gigs there. It’s a place that is very dear to him.

‘Like me, they were serious about music and they were prepared to ask for a cover charge.

‘I was determined to become good enough so that punters would pay a cover charge to see me,’ said John.

Such is John’s fondness for De Barra’s that 10 years ago he performed the world premiere of his song Music in De Barra’s Bar which listed many of the great artists who have performed there over the years, including Christy Moore, Luka Bloom, Damien Dempsey, Lisa Hannigan, The Frank & Walters (their very first gig was there) and many more.

And once the celebrations finish, Ray and Kevin McNally will be back to putting the finishing touches to the 19th Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, which takes place from September 15th to 24th.