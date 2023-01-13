Breaking: TD 'furious' at decision which paves way for bed closures at mental health unit

LOCAL TD Deputy Michael Collins TD has said he is ‘furious’ at the news today that the HSE is withdrawing its appeal against the mental health commission’s decision to close beds in Bantry Hospital’s mental health unit.

‘This decision paves the way for bed closures in the much-needed Bantry mental health unit from 18 beds to 15,’ he said, adding that at a time when more beds and a state-of-the-art mental health facility was required in Bantry, we now find ourselves ‘losing beds at a critical time for so many’.

However, government deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said the fact that the commission had earlier suggested reducing the number of beds to 11, meant the reduction to just 15 was ‘good news’.

The Cork South West TD welcomed what he called the ‘very positive news for mental health services in West Cork’.

He added: ‘The HSE have committed to improving the mental health unit in Bantry General Hospital so that it can accommodate 15 service users. The mental health commission had originally recommended that capacity should be reduced to 11.”

