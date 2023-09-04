No extra Dáil seats for West Cork

BY JACKIE KEOGH AND

KIERAN O’MAHONY

CORK South West (CSW) and Cork North West (CNW) are to remain three-seater constituencies, which is likely to enhance the chances of five of the six sitting TDs being re-elected.

Art O’Leary, chief executive of the Electoral Commission, said the Commission was relieved not to change CSW because, geographically, the coastal community ‘is long, like Chile,’

However, Independent TD Michael Collins, the only public representative in West Cork to make a submission to the Commission, believes the recommendations ignore the region’s potential.

Deputy Collins had hoped CSW would be expanded to a four-seater and encompass areas like Enniskeane, Newcestown, Castletownkennigh and the northern part of Dunmanway, which naturally align with CSW.

He claimed that the substantial population growth in the constituency should have resulted in it becoming a four-seater.

But the only real big change in the county is the recommendation to move the Ballincollig electoral division, with a population of 20,497, from CNW into Cork North Central.

Following that change, the Electoral Commission is recommending that both Cork North Central and Cork South Central would go from being four to five-seater constituencies.

Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns said she is pleased the boundary in CSW will remain the same for the next election. But FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan said it ‘would have been nice’ to see the region get an extra seat.

FG Senator Tim Lombard pointed out that there is ‘a geographical imbalance in Dáil representation’ citing the fact that there is no sitting TD based east of Clonakilty.

The senator claimed people in the eastern side of CSW do not feel represented by the three sitting TDs – Michael Collins in Schull, Holly Cairns in Skibbereen and Christopher O’Sullivan in Clonakilty.

In CNW, two of the three sitting TDs – Aindrias Moynihan (FF) and Michael Moynihan (FF) are seeking re-election, but FG’s Michael Creed indicated earlier this year that he won’t contest, leaving at least one seat open for a fresh candidate.

Nationally, seven of the existing three-seater constituencies are to remain unchanged – two of which are in West Cork.

Meanwhile, the CNW constituency – which has a population of 96,198, an increase of 7,118 or 8% since 2016 – will see a redrawing of its boundary. The recommendation here is to transfer five electoral divisions from Cork East, with a population of 5,667, and two electoral divisions from Cork North-Central, with a population of 2,944, to CNW, and to balance this by transferring Ballincollig’s 20,000+ population into Cork North Central.

CNW FF TD Aindrias Moynihan said the changes to his constituency were ‘not positive’.

‘A large population of Ballincollig has been taken out and only a small population in the Mallow area has been taken in.

‘The overall population of CNW will be reduced by 12,000, with 20,00 taken out with Ballincollig moving and 5,000 coming in from the Mallow area as well as 3,000 from Berrings and Donoughmore,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

Meanwhile, Martin O’Brien, who runs his own garage business and lives in the townland of Nedineagh East, Dunmanway said it looked like the Commission didn’t take on board any suggestions that he and others submitted.

‘We’ve basically been ignored and I would like to get a response from the commission’s chief executive, Art O’Leary as to why our electoral area wasn’t looked at and changed on the strength of people’s submissions,’ he said.

Martin had even set up a Facebook page ‘Change the Southern Boundary’ as he feels that he is not part of Cork North West and is not familiar with the representatives.

‘I’m really disappointed and from looking initially at the report, they ignored the concerns of people in rural areas. Were our submissions even considered? What was the reason for not changing it?’

Chairperson of Fine Gael Cork North West constituency chair Aileen Browne said they are happy that the commission is recommending that the Ballincollig electoral division) be transferred to Cork North Central.

‘It was a drain on resources when it came to campaigning in elections, and it was hard for the politicians from Cork North West to connect with people there,’ she said.