Drinagh Co-op marks 100th anniversary

OVER 3,500 people from all over the country attended a two-day event at Drinagh Co-op last weekend as part of its centenary celebrations.

Drinagh Co-operative Creamery Limited was founded in 1923, and opening on 12th of May 1924, 2,268 gallons of milk were taken in on that first day.

By June the average daily supply had already increased to 4,000 gallons.

Initially, Drinagh was set up to accommodate farmers with land within a radius of seven statute miles of Drinagh Catholic Church.

However, in 1926 it added three branches, Hawthorn, Adrigole and Kilmeen. It continued to expand and at one time had as many as 28 branches spread throughout west Carbery.

In 1956 Drinagh had a turnover of £1m and was only the fourth co-operative in the country to achieve that milestone, and by 1960 it had a staff of 166 and was one of the largest employers of labour west of Cork City.

A century on, Drinagh is now a multi-purpose co-op with 15 retail units and over 200 employees.

The rich history of the co-op, and its significant contribution to West Cork, is being recorded in a book by Drinagh employee Philip O’Regan which is due to be launched in October. Philip is also planning a series of lectures around this time.

‘Situated in what was then one of the most disadvantaged areas of the country, from the outset Drinagh defied the odds and exceeded all expectations,’ he said.

Last weekend’s hugely successful event featured a photography exhibition and memorabilia display including vehicles used by the Co-op over the years.