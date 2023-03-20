Thank you, West Cork

A WOMAN from Ghana whose son died tragically in January discovered the power of the people of West Cork, after they arranged to have her sister flown to Ireland to be by her side.

Philomena Owusu (33), who has lived in Skibbereen for four years, said the outpouring of support took her completely by surprise after her beloved two-year-old son Joshua died on January 25th when he choked on a grape.

On that ​dreadful ​night, there was nothing anyone could do for her, her husband Moses Kudju, or their son Emmanuel, who is just five years old.

Since then, countless people – especially friends, neighbours and the parents of other children at St Patrick’s Boys’ National School – have, through the school, been unwavering in their support.

Donations paid for little Joshua’s funeral on January 28th, and they also paid for Philomena’s sister Ruth Adwoa (25) to fly from her home to Amsterdam, and then onto Dublin, where she was taken by car to be reunited with her sister ​in Skibbereen ​on Monday night.

Ruth said her heart is broken, but she says she won’t cry because she must be strong for her​ sister.

Philomena has been depressed of late. Her husband, a fisherman, is processing his grief in different ways​, and long days and weeks on the boat keep the pain in check.

Speaking on behalf of everyone who channelled their love and support for Philomena through St Patrick’s, the school principal Alan Foley said every imaginable act of kindness has been considered.

This includes​ helping to entertain Emmanuel, who is a pre-school pupil in the school’s autism class, by taking him swimming, walking, and on trips to the playground.

It was Philomena’s GP who suggested she needed more emotional support and the principal responded by contacting Independent TD Michael Collins.

The TD began by ​raising the issue ​​in the Dáil and then ​by ​contacting the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Taoiseach, the Tánaiste and the Department of Justice.

‘It was only after I sent an urgent tweet to the Irish ambassador to Nigeria – Peter Ryan – that doors started opening immediately,’ said the TD.

‘​Peter ​responded within the hour and sent me his private number,’ said Michael Collins,​ who then forwarded the ambassador all of the press clippings about the tragedy.

‘​The ambassador​ knew this was genuine​,’ said the TD. ‘He was the one who made it happen, and by March 1st the visa was issued.’

By her very nature, Philomena is a quiet, reserved person, who still has a very clear need for space in which to grieve, but she told The Southern Star that she wanted to tell her story.

‘I want ​people to know ​I appreciate all of the support. I am so happy​,​ and I pray that God will bless everyone,’ she said.

There were tears when the memory of Joshua was invoked.

‘I miss him so much​,’ she said. ‘My wish is that I will see him again. I will always love him.’

Meanwhile, ​it was ​young Emmanuel ​who ​stole the show at the little gathering in ​Skibbereen this week.

Posing with ​a​ clock and ​a ​watch – two items that absorb his attention and were presented to him by Michael Collins – Emmanuel posed and called ‘cheese’ with every click of the ​camera ​shutter.