Cllrs furious as GAA ignores their letter over match cash

CORK County GAA Board has had its knuckles wrapped by councillors for not even acknowledging a letter sent in February about the use of cash at matches.

Councillors wrote to the County Board asking that one cash entrance be maintained at GAA grounds. However, their request was met by total silence.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the GAA came in for criticism from councillors.

They earlier branded the GAAGO app a ‘disgrace’ and a ‘complete cock-up.’

Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) who raised the original motion about cash, said all 55 councillors passed the motion calling for the GAA to allow elderly people use cash at the gates.

He had pointed out that not all GAA fans, especially the elderly, were tech-savvy or had reliable broadband to buy match tickets in advance.

‘Age Action Ireland has raised this issue, too, and it’s a huge issue where I am from, as people can’t get into Pairc Uí Chaoimh or Pairc Uí Rinn, or local games,’ said Cllr Moynihan.

‘I think it’s unbelievably insulting to this chamber and those elected to it that the County Board haven’t even responded to us.’

Cllr Moynihan said the motion was passed two months ago and they wrote to Kevin O’Donovan, chief executive of Cork County Board.

‘The GAA in Cork have got huge funding both nationally and locally, and they could have at least responded to Cork County Council.’

His colleague, Cllr Michael Looney, said that it’s a matter of courtesy to answer something and called on the Council to write to the board again and highlight their dissatisfaction.

Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) said the Cork County Board has received substantial taxpayers’ money and they should have replied.

‘These people are going to matches all their lives and a lot of them are not tech-savvy. It’s not beyond the means of Cork GAA allow money to be taken at matches,’ said Cllr Kennedy.

Councillors agreed to resend the letter to Cork GAA County Board.