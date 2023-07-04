‘Braking issue’ closes cable car

THE recently-reopened Dursey cable car was forced to close for four days while a Council-appointed mechanical and electrical contractor carried out repairs to its braking mechanism.

The service had reopened on Friday June 9th after being closed for 14 months for the construction of two new towers and the installation of new track ropes.

Last Saturday evening, the service was closed to islanders and members of the public after it emerged that there was a problem with the cable car’s drive system.

A Council spokesperson said the braking system was working, but it was not releasing correctly after the brakes were applied.

On Wednesday morning, the spokesperson confirmed that the release mechanism had been repaired and that the​ service​ was to open that same day.

Before it reopened on Wednesday, the Council carried out tests to ensure the issue was fully resolved.

The spokesperson said the local authority communicated with users of the cable car​,​ via email and social media​,​ and they were informed of its reopening.

The spokesperson confirmed that the four-day closure was unrelated to the recent remediation of the tower structures and track ropes.