West Cork Jesters open their new clubhouse in Durrus

THERE was sunshine and excitement in Durrus last Sunday as crowds gathered for the open day of the West Cork Jesters new clubhouse at the former Cronin’s Forge. ‘There was a huge attendance, the weather was so beautiful and the views from there across the bay are just stunning, it was absolutely perfect,’ said Susie Nicholson, public relations officer of the club.

The Jesters, who have been working tirelessly to renovate the clubhouse, were at the forefront of the open day, said Susie. They were involved in boxing and rugby demonstrations, some played traditional music and cut the ribbon to mark the opening of their new venue with Chris Walsh DJing all day.

Outside in the sunshine there were lots of games for kids, rugby demonstrations from the coaches and a barbecue, with lots of community groups busy helping out.

‘All of the local community groups got behind us and helped on the day,’ said Susie. ‘They were helping with traffic, they were helping with food, they just got completely involved.’

They were ‘absolutely fantastic’, she added. ‘Everyone is so glad to see something so positive going on in this building.’

The West Cork Jesters mixed abilities squad was founded by Nobby Dunne in 2018, and the group has since expanded considerably, with successful rugby and boxing clubs and many other social activities that provide inclusive and supportive opportunities to all individuals of all abilities to participate in sport.

A multitude of generous donors and an army of volunteers gave the former forge, which was once a workshop for the creation of iron works and crafts, a new life as the Jester Club’s venue.

Volunteers and Jesters have been working very hard in recent months, said Susie.

They have been hacking up floors, and knocking down walls and breaking through to make doorways, in order to create this new venue, she said.

Having outgrown the current venue in Drimoleague, Susie said the new venue will offer them a huge space, both inside and outside, with multiple spacious rooms inside the building and a large green area outside. The venue will host boxing, rugby training, social events and a range of diverse sports and hobbies.

‘We have our very own clubhouse with an amazing green space surrounding it, giving us endless possibilities in the future,’ she said. ‘There’s so much space, it’s going to lend itself to anything and everything to be honest.’

Work is still underway at the clubhouse, and there are two upcoming fashion show fundraisers, the first on September 22nd at the West Cork Hotel and the second on October 20th at The Parkway Hotel.

The clubhouse held its first rugby training Wednesday and boxing will commence at the venue next Tuesday.