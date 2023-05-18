Dead cow lying in River Ilen since April is health hazard

A DEAD cow has been lying in the River Ilen near Skibbereen since at least April 13th.

It was spotted on this date by a local out walking, who said initially he thought it was a piece of large river foam.

‘I looked closer and it was a dead cow. After getting home, I asked my mother what to do about it and we called a farmer friend.

‘They pointed us to a vet who got back to us and pointed to the gardaí, who pointed us to the Dept of Agriculture in Clonakilty. They told us they would send someone out.’

The local man got the cow’s ear tag number which was passed on to the Dept of Agriculture in Clonakilty.

However, the man told The Southern Star that ‘nothing has happened since and the cow’s rotting carcass is still in the river.’

The local believes all that is needed is for someone to throw a rope over it to drag it out of the river and since at least April 25th it has been reachable on the far bank of the Ilen. ‘This is an unsightly health hazard and a clear dereliction of duty by the farmer concerned, who has had ample time to get their dead cow out of the Ilen,’ he suggested.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it was a matter for Cork County Council. Cork County Council and the Department of Agriculture had not responded at time of going to press.