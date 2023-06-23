Night-time water restrictions to remain in Clonakilty until further notice

Night-time water restrictions will be in place tonight in Clonakilty area from 11 pm until 7 am until further notice following a review of water levels,

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

Water levels will be reviewed each morning and updates provided to the community as necessary. Despite recent rainfall, the continued high demand has not allowed for reservoirs to fully replenish.

'The restrictions are necessary due to continued high demand for water in the area. The restrictions allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day. I would ask that everyone in West Cork continues to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer, said Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Lead Niall O’Riordan.

'It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.

Niall continued: 'For more simple ways to conserve water check out the Uisce Éireann website where our conservation calculator (www.water.ie/ calculator) can help people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. We are also encouraging the public to report any visible leaks on the public network via our website at www.water.ie

or by contacting 1800 278 278.

'We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'