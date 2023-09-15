Tributes paid to Chryss O’Reilly

‘Always honourable, always good humoured’ are just some of the tributes that have been paid to the late Chryss O’Reilly, who has died, aged 73.

The Greek heiress Chryssanthie Goulandris O’Reilly, wife of former businessman and media magnate Tony O’Reilly, died unexpectedly at her home in France on Wednesday August 23rd.

Chryss – one of a family of Greek shipping tycoons and the holder of dual US and Greek citizenship – was better known in West Cork for the family’s long and close association with the stunning seaside village of Glandore.

Over the last four decades, the couple owned four homes in the village, but the last of these was sold in mid-August.

Local estate agent Charlie McCarthy said news of her passing was met with sadness locally. ‘I had some dealings with Chryss, and quite a lot of conversations with her,’ said Charlie, ‘and I found her most pleasant and good humoured.’

Tony O’Reilly, the former head of the Heinz Corporation and former chief executive of Independent News and Media, was a great supporter of local rugby and remains the patron of Skibbereen Rugby Club.

The couple’s decision to spend summer vacations at Shorecliffe House in Glandore added a certain cachet to the area.

‘They were very private people when they were here,’ said Charlie, ‘but they certainly helped to make Glandore very popular, by virtue of both of them being known for their business dealings worldwide.’

Ballydehob-based chef Chris Hedges toldo The Southern Star about his long association working for the family. ‘I never felt they put themselves above, even though they lived a whole different lifestyle. They were just good people.’