Fancy being a butler, with a car, cottage, and a €65k salary?

BY EMMA CONNOLLY

A DOG-loving butler is being sought by a couple for their West Cork property, and they are offering the successful candidate an annual salary of €65,000.

The full-time position has been advertised by a German/Irish couple, for their coastal property, where they spend half the year.

The job brief also requires the person to take on cooking duties and they must be used to managing the properties of ‘high net-worth individuals’.

Duties listed in the advert include cooking for the couple incorporating produce from the extensive kitchen garden; security of the property, and caring for ‘two incredibly well-behaved golden retrievers who are in permanent residence.’

According to the advert listed on the Berlin-based international household staff agency website ‘Butler For You’, the property is on the seafront with a stunning beach about 10 minutes away.

Previous experience working as a housekeeper is essential and so, too, are excellent housekeeping and cooking skills.

‘Applicants should have a neat and polished appearance; they must exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality at all times; must have a valid driver’s licence with a clean driving record and applicants must be eligible to work in Ireland,’ the advert says.

The housekeeper also needs to be flexible to work weekends, when the couple are in residence.

As well as a salary of between €60-€65,000 a year, a car will be provided, along with a one-bedroom, fully-furnished cottage.

‘This is a wonderful position and would suit an experienced professional German and English-speaking candidate,’ the ad concludes.

The website has a second position available in an unspecified location in Cork, for a housekeeper, with a salary of up to €57,000 on offer and private health insurance.