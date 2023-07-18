GALLERY: Pollí is West Cork's Cutest Pet! See all the entries here

With over 260 pets entered and more than 2,500 votes cast, we can now proudly say we have found West Cork’s Cutest Pet for 2023

FROM Rosscarbery to Ringaskiddy, and Bandon to Beara, we scoured the region with our partners in Glasslyn and Carbery Vets, to identify the cutest pet in the region and we hope you’ll all agree that Pollí from Rosscarbery (who is currently living in Clonakilty!) is a worthy winner.

Pollí garnered a staggering 36% of the popular vote – she was by far the most popular pet in our final 10.

Our goal at the beginning of the search was to unearth some really cute pets from all corners of West Cork and we think we have achieved that. There were dogs, cats, donkeys, ducks, fish – and even an emu!

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter their furry friends on our competition. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

The nine other finalists

