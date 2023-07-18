News

GALLERY: Pollí is West Cork's Cutest Pet! See all the entries here

July 18th, 2023 10:35 AM

By Southern Star Team

Pollí from Rosscarbery is West Cork's Cutest Pet!

See more images

Share this article

With over 260 pets entered and more than 2,500 votes cast, we can now proudly say we have found West Cork’s Cutest Pet for 2023

FROM Rosscarbery to Ringaskiddy, and Bandon to Beara, we scoured the region with our partners in Glasslyn and Carbery Vets, to identify the cutest pet in the region and we hope you’ll all agree that Pollí from Rosscarbery (who is currently living in Clonakilty!) is a worthy winner.

Pollí garnered a staggering 36% of the popular vote – she was by far the most popular pet in our final 10.

Our goal at the beginning of the search was to unearth some really cute pets from all corners of West Cork and we think we have achieved that. There were dogs, cats, donkeys, ducks, fish – and even an emu!

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter their furry friends on our competition. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Pollí's owner, Vicki Collins, receives her trophy from Siobhán Cronin, Editor of the Southern Star. Katie Harte and Alexa Du Plesis from competition sponsor, Glasslyn Vets, were also at the presentation. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Pollí posing for her winning photo. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

The nine other finalists

Toffee from Ardfield.

 

Ollie (2), Cavalier king charles, Ballydehob.

 

Eric (1), Emu, Kealkil.

 

Sophie (8), Shihtzu Maltese, Bantry.

 

Daisy and Dolly (3 months), Enniskeane.

 

Poppy (11), Shih Tzu x Yorkie, Clonakilty.

 

Finn (1 week old), Pet Lamb, Inchigeelagh.

 

Geraldine Lasagne (1), Clonakilty.

 

Maisie, Nancy and Seamie (10-12), Donkeys, Baltimore.

 

Scroll to the top of the page to browse our gallery of over 260 of West Cork's Cutest Pets!

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.