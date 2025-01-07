NEWS REVIEW 2024: Festivals, food awards, fishing and farming make headlines

2024 HAS been another incredibly busy year in West Cork, with plenty of highs and lows experienced across the community and all of it reported on in the pages of this newspaper.

Jackie Keogh, Kieran O’Mahony, Martin Claffey and Siobhán Cronin have compiled a news review of the year gone by – read and watch below.

JANUARY

SKIBBEREEN got top marks in January – a 73.2% pass rate at the Skibbereen Driving Test Centre.

It started the New Year on a positive note because the figure was described as being ‘far and away the highest in the country.’

Many other centres showed a pass rate in the mid 40s and 50s, which was comparable with Skibbereen’s 43% pass rate for the year 2022.

On a less positive note, changes were made to the SouthDoc services in both Macroom and Clonakilty – something that proved to be a sign of things to come.

SouthDoc management said the changes were ‘necessary’ to maintain a service in these areas, while also dealing with the shortage of GPs.

It meant Clonakilty operated ‘as usual’ during the week, and at weekends from 9am to 6pm. Outside of that, management said local cover would be provided from Bandon.

SouthDoc chairman Dr Andrew Crosbie said they were at ‘a real pinch point’ in relation to the number of GPs over recent decades and that without this realignment there would be ‘a real risk of us not being able to maintain the service going forward.’

Over 200 residents on Bere Island were without power in January – leaving some islanders without heating for 30 hours – after a trawler, which was one of two boats fishing for sprat, caused damage to a subsea power cable.

In January, The Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin did an interview with Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns in which she categorically ruled out a merger with the Labour Party.

While a merger is clearly not an option, it is significant to note that both parties returned 11 TDs after the general election in November, thereby becoming power brokers in discussions about the formation of the 34th Dáil.

After 20 years serving as a Sinn Féin and subsequently as an Independent councillor, Paul Hayes, announced in January that he would not be seeking re-election in the June local elections.

A heavy workload, lack of proper remuneration, and changes to the local area boundary, were just some of the reasons cited by the popular politician for his decision.

He said the ‘wages’ used to be €17,500 but that was increased to €26,000 – a figure that ‘won’t raise a family or pay a mortgage’.

In January, it was a case of ‘start as you mean to go on’ as members of the hospitalilty industry clearly signalled – in print and in protest outside the Dáil in Dublin – that without a reduction of the vat rate from 13.5% back to the 9% Covid rate, there would be a tsunami of businesses closures.

The comments made by the Vat9 protesters proved prophetic.

Ian Bailey, a suspect in the murder of the French film producer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, died on a street in Bantry on Sunday January 21st, despite valiant efforts by an emergency first responder to administer CPR.

His passing was an end in one way, but the case file has not been closed, because a cold case review team continues to work on the investigation from a special incident room in Bantry.

An end-of-year financial report showed that West Cork’s international festivals in Bantry are worth €3.8m annually to the local economy.

Audiences for the three festivals – the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, the West Cork Literary Festival, and the Masters of Tradition – spent more than €2.1m on accommodation, catering and local services in the area, a figure that was twice as much as 2022.

FEBRUARY

WEST Cork Beacon’s phone service – which offers support services for women experiencing domestic violence – received almost 1,000 additional calls in 2022, compared to 2021.

The Beacon figures were released in February in the same week that An Garda Siochana confirmed that domestic abuse reports in the West Cork Garda Division increased by 7% in 2023, compared with 2022.

Reports of domestic abuse also increased across two other garda divisions: Cork North reported a 16% increase, and Cork city reported an 11% increase.

Speaking at a meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee, Supt Michael Corbett pointed out that domestic abuse happens across all echelons of society.

Stories about SouthDoc surfaced again in February as people in Macroom complained that they were being instructed to drive to Cork city, and Bandon, to access the out-of-hours medical service.

Just before Christmas, SouthDoc confirmed that patients wishing to use SouthDoc in Macroom would need an appointment, based on medical needs, and this change was implemented on January 2nd.

Retired GP Dr Con Kelleher, who helped set up the service two decades ago, said the Macroom SouthDoc has ceased to operate as originally envisaged.

West Cork’s taxis service was described as being not fit for use by public representatives in February. The Taxi for Ireland Coalition, a group representing tourism, hospitality and other business interests, including the Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Licensed Vintners Association, called for an overhaul of taxi regulations in a bid to improve the service in rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, a €48m investment in Dinish Wharf in Castletownbere in February was officially opened by the then Minister for Agriculture and Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Over the last 23 years, €116m has been spent on providing a deeply-dredged channel, as well as a 400-metre quayside that can accommodate 100m vessels and two new breakwaters at Dinish Island, which is the region’s base of operations for a variety of maritime businesses.

In the month of February, West Cork was successful in retaining its Michelin stars. Restaurant Dede in Baltimore retained its two stars, while Chestnut Restaurant in Ballydehob and Bastion in Kinsale retained their one-star status. Food writer, Trish Deseine said: ‘Their success runs parallel with Ireland’s success in other areas of the arts and is a fair and up-to-date reflection of the quality of the gastronomic landscape in West Cork.’

The critical shortage of dental services for schoolchildren in West Cork was highlighted by public representatives who expressed their concern that there are just two dental clinics – Bantry and Clonakilty – serving the entire area following the closure of clinics in Dunmanway, Skibbereen, Schull, and Castletownbere.

It was reported that there were 2,900 waiting for orthodontic assessment and 2,600 children waiting to start treatment with just 2.6 dentists covering the entire region.

The death of Dr Matt Murphy in Bantry on February 18th was met with a widespread sense of sadness. A guard of honour was formed to show the love and respect the people of Bantry had for this kind and much-admired GP and man of the community. For 50 years, Matt, as a GP in Durrus and Bantry, was the person people turned to in times of great worry and doubt.

Glandore homeowner Lawrie Smith, who was once described as Britain’s best-known yachtsman, was officially named UK’s Yachtsman of the Year 2023.

Lawrie, who has a home at Trálong on the outskirts of Glandore village was bestowed with the title by members of the Yachting Journalists’ Association. The award was made in recognition of the 67-year old’s accomplishments as an Olympian, an America’s Cup skipper – having participated in the Whitbread Race four times – and UK national champion in multiple classes.

MARCH

FARMERS from across West Cork joined their Irish Farmers Association colleagues for a major protest in Cork in March to highlight their anger and frustration with both government and EU policies on agriculture.

A convoy of about 60 tractors gathered at Cork Airport to emphasise what farmers believe is the unfairness that sees the airline industry allowed to expand, while farmers have to meet tight emissions targets.

The event formed part of the IFA’s Enough is Enough campaign and a letter outlining farmers’ concerns was handed to the county mayor.

Schools in West Cork have been recognised for their commitment to inclusion with the LGBTQ+ quality mark.

Bandon Grammar School, Kinsale Community School, and Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway, were among 40 schools nationally to receive their award at a ceremony in Dublin. It is awarded in recognition of the supportive and inclusive school culture and environment, ensuring that staff are equipped to support LGBTQ+ students, as well as developing and implementing effective school policies and plans, in addition to working with parents and community organisations.

In March, a Bandon man who helped rescue a woman from a car that went into the River Lee in Cork city the previous November was honoured for his act of bravery.

At a civic reception, hosted by Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, William Ross was honoured for his part in the rescue, alongside Belgian fishermen Farid Langens and Kevin Roos. William Ross said it felt very humbling to be honoured in his hometown. ‘On the day, I just sprang into action. Anyone I know would have done the same thing, and thankfully it all worked out well.’

The Southern Star reported that two historic buildings – Skibbereen and Bantry post offices – were about to be sold. Although the buildings had not appeared on any auctioneer’s listing, the story was subsequently confirmed when both buildings were put on the market several months later.

Shortly before taking up work as a trainee at Bantry General Hospital, Miss Ireland, Dr Ivanna McMahon, took part in the Miss World competition at a convention centre in Mumbai, India. Dr McMahon did a four-month stint in Bantry as part of the National GP Training Scheme, having spent the first year of the course in Tralee.

In March Cillian Murphy’s Academy Award win for his role in Oppenheimer was hailed by producer David Puttnam ‘as an enormous win for the Irish film industry.’

Given the actor’s close associations with West Cork, the opening of a new West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen, and the ongoing success of the Fastnet Film Festival in Schull, it led to speculation that West Cork is on the precipice of a breakthrough in the industry and could become as popular and ubiquitous a film location as the Lake District in the UK.

It is considered a real possibility, given the success of homegrown actors like Andrew Scott, Jesse Buckley, Barry Keoghan and Alison Oliver, as well as Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Robert Sheehan, all three of whom have purchased homes in West Cork.

Eagle-eyed locals in West Cork played a key role in the launch of an international investigation into drugs trafficking which focused on Tragumna and Leap in March.

There were dramatic scenes in Leap when an English-registered camper van was surrounded by gardaí and non-uniformed gardaí. Six men were arrested there, while four men were arrested at Tragumna. All 10 men are currently before the courts on charges of conspiracy to import drugs into this country.

Meanwhile, the village of Glandore found itself in the spotlight following the death at the age of 83 of Ros Dugdale, a former English heiress, who joined the IRA in the 1970s and hid out in the seaside village following her role in the Russborough House art theft in 1974.

Following the heist Rose and her then-boyfriend, IRA bomber Eddie Gallagher, went on the run to West Cork, where she ended up renting a cottage from local farmer, Con Hayes, in which she stored the stolen artworks.

Her stay in Glandore was cut short after local gardaí became curious about the mysterious woman renting the cottage. Rose Dugdale served nine years in prison for that and other offences.

APRIL

AS the country geared up for the June Local and European elections, Bandon publican John Collins, brother of Cllr Danny and Cork South West TD Michael Collins, confirmed that he would stand for the Independent Ireland party in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

It was also confirmed that all of the ballot boxes for Cork’s eight municipal districts in June’s local election would be sent to a central base in Mallow, which would result in a one-day delay in the counting of votes. The move was highly criticised by several West Cork councillors.

Meanwhile, three former Cork South West TDs told The Southern Star’s In the News podcast, that they believed Fine Gael could win a seat in the next general election if vote management was right this time. The three former TDs – Jim Daly, Noel Harrington and Michael McCarthy – spoke about their time since leaving politics. Staying with the general election, Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard confirmed his intention to run for the party in Cork South West in the general election, having narrowly missed out on a seat in 2020, which saw SD’s Holly Cairns take the third and final seat in West Cork.

Staying with the general election, Cork South West Independent Ireland party leader and TD Michael Collins rejected the right-wing label that many have branded him with on foot of his strong views. He said in an interview with a Dublin-based music magazine that he didn’t believe West Cork’s liberal community would block his chances of being re-elected.

It was confirmed that the temporary accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees at the Teagasc-run Clonakilty Agricultural College would close at the end of the month.

Refugees had been staying at the centre since 2022 and the closure came following new legislation which saw the government’s offer of State accommodation for arriving Ukrainians limited to 90 days.

A new Star Wars-themed festival for Dunmanway was launched which would welcome all tribes to the town over the June bank holiday weekend. The ‘Feel the Force’ festival would host workshops, film screenings and demonstrations and would be a one-stop shop for fans of the mammoth film franchise.

Cork County Council refused to divulge any information regarding the planning permission status for a property it purchased in Clonakilty to refurbish for homeless families, at a total cost of almost €1.8m. A senior Council official said they could not provide planning status information on MacLiam Lodge because it was ‘already in the public domain’.

There was more concern from councillors about the lack of a SouthDoc service in Skibbereen. While a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said the service is still in operation, Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said anyone ringing for an appointment is being told there is no availability.

Motorists were being advised to concentrate on their driving and to avoid distractions, by Dr Jason Van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response. He made the shocking claim that he has attended fatal road traffic accidents where young victims were still holding their phones.

Meanwhile, the rise in school and college dropout rates – known as ‘school refusal’ – was the focus of an open day at the National Learning Centre (NLN) in Bantry. The network, part of the Rehab group, said a surge in anxiety and depression amongst children and teens had led to many avoiding returning to school or college post-pandemic or being unable to make the transition from second to third level.

Staying with Bantry, Breastcheck confirmed that their mobile service in the town had moved on because all of the eligible women in the area had been given an opportunity to avail of the free service.

MAY

THE month got off to a great start when a new Town Centre First (TCF) regeneration plan was announced for Skibbereen. It was the first town in the county to get its plan published and plans included an ecology park on the Marsh Road, a public space at Levis’ Quay, a developed riverside walk and the long-awaited pedestrian bridge from the by-pass to the town centre. The public consultation began in July 2023 and 930 submissions were received from the community after which a team of eight ‘community representatives’ worked with the Council to shape the plan.

A livestream of eggs hatching in bird nests received more than 30,000 views after the National Parks and Wildlife Service broadcasted the livestreams of the nesting choughs, with one camera in the roof of a farm shed in Clonakilty, and the other in a specially-made chough box on Mizen Head. Four chicks were hatched in Clonakilty, while five hatched in the Mizen, though one chough fledgling did not survive.

In a moving statement at Cork Circuit Court, the daughter of the late broadcaster Paudie Palmer said that a part of her had been ‘extinguished since his horrific departure’. Ukrainian Bohdan Bezverkhyi was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of causing the death, by dangerous driving, of the popular GAA commentator and schoolteacher, at Dunkereen Cross, Innishannon on December 29th 2022.

The Southern Star had a cameo role in the Netflix dark comedy thriller, Bodkin, which was filmed in Union Hall and Glandore and had former US president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, as executive producers. Old editions of The Southern Star were flicked through during one scene in the series.

Ahead of the June’s local elections, the majority of candidates attended a ‘hustings’ which was held in the climate action centre (Cecas) in Leap, where each candidate from each party was invited to address the audience on climate related matters. The proliferation of derelict homes in West Cork, the lack of harvesting of rainwater and the need to enact the Council’s ambitious climate action plans, were among the issues raised.

Staying with the local elections, Independent candidate, Helen O’Sullivan, who was standing in the Bantry area, said her election posters had been ripped off poles and tampered with just outside Schull. It was a similar complaint by Green Party candidate for the Skibbereen area, Rory Jackson, who said his posters were stolen after erecting them near Leap. Aontú’s candidate, Patrick Murphy, also had his posters stolen or damaged.

An Innishannon mum, Mary Coughlan, who suffered catastrophic life-long injuries after her son attempted to murder her, hit out at ‘inadequate’ mental health services. She almost died when her son Gearoid, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, beat her and repeatedly stabbed her at her home in Ballycoughlan on June 4th 2021. The Central Criminal Court heard that Gearoid Coughlan is deemed by the probation service to be at a ‘high risk of reoffending’.

It was revealed that Cork County Council has lost out on €273m of funding for regional and local roads over the past 12 years, leading to many being classed ‘end of life’ roads due to the lack of investment. Councillors had been pleading with government ministers for more funding for roads in Cork. It was also revealed that roads were the single biggest issue that people were raising with councillors during canvassing.

Meanwhile, West Cork councillors expressed anger over a property owner’s decision to withdraw houses at The Miles in Clonakilty from an Affordable Housing Scheme. Director of housing Maurice Manning said Cork County Council was ‘extremely disappointed’ with the owner.

Macroom came out in force to support their local singer, Bambie Thug, who represented Ireland in the Eurovision final in Malmo. A festival feel with a big screen in the square saw almost 2,000 people attend the screening and support Bambie.

There were plenty of celebrations, too, in Baltimore, after Dede at the Customs House was named regional and outright restaurant of the year winner by the Restaurant Association of Ireland.

JUNE

PLANS by filmmaker Jim Sheridan to make a film of the late Ian Bailey were described as ‘grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented’ by a member of the Association for the Truth about the Murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Schull resident Bill Hogan made the remark after learning that Sheridan was planning to make the film ‘to clear Bailey’s name’ and had already selected Irish actor Colm Meaney to take the role of Bailey.

The local economy in West Cork was facing a €200m hit from falling milk production due to a year of massive rainfall coupled with added high production costs and pressures due to environmental regulations, which led to a 9% reduction in the milk pool nationally this year.

One local election candidate spoke of an ordeal after she was harassed by a man outside a shop. Fine Gael’s Mary Lou Maguire Leahy said a man stood in front of her with camera and video, posing a series of random questions about violence and protests. She was with her 15-year-old son, who has autism, at the time.

Tributes were paid at a Council meeting to long serving members who were not seeking re-election. These included West Cork representatives Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind), Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) and Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG).

Kerry native Moira Murrell was appointed the new ceo of Cork County Council. She is a former town manager of both Clonakilty and Skibbereen and is the first female chief executive of Cork County Council.

Any notion of a backlash against government parties certainly didn’t materialise in West Cork as both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil held firm in the local elections. One of the big stories was the good showing of women in the final shake-up. Among the big winners were SD newcomers, Isobel Towse elected in the Skibbereen area, and Ann Bambury in the Bandon Kinsale area. Independent Ireland secured two more seats with John Collins elected in the Bandon Kinsale area, while Daniel Sexton was elected in the Skibbereen area. There was success for Independent candidate Finbarr Harrington, who was elected in the Bantry area, five years after he lost out to Holly Cairns by one single vote.

Skibbereen-based Fianna Fáil Joe Carroll was elected county mayor following the local election.

West Cork principals said their most vulnerable pupils will be worst impacted as a new process meant their special education teacher (set) hours would be drastically reduced in September. The Department of Education said its new model would ‘use school-based data, rather than relying on HSE data’.

In a bid to push for the lower 9% vat rate, a group of West Cork restaurateurs and café owners met with the-then Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath. They said spiralling energy costs combined with food and minimum wage increases and already tight margins were making their businesses almost unviable.

West Cork celebrated the sporting prowess of the Ballineen Bullet, Phil Healy, following her sensational silver medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. The Bandon Athletic Club sprinter won her first senior international medal as part of the trailblazing Irish women’s 4x400m relay team who finished second in the European final.

Parents in Bantry began campaigning to secure a new bus route to Schull Community College. One parent, Helen O’Neill, was just one of 20 parents who were hoping to secure the new bus service. She said they had completed a database of about 30 children who were either keen to relocate or start year one at Schull Community College.

West Cork’s short summer season was facing a huge threat due to the Aer Lingus industrial dispute. Hotel owners across the regions expressed their concerns for the summer as the tourism sector was hitting its peak season and many had already received cancellations.

The inquest into the death of Southern Star junior reporter, David McCall (21), who was swept away by a freak wave in Owenahincha 50 years ago, ruled that he died as a result of accidental drowning.

JULY

Taylor Swift had hardly left Ireland when The Southern Star revealed how an anonymous donor’s generous donation of four Taylor Swift tickets to Kinsale Youth Community Centre raised €3,500 for the centre – at a time when the state of the roads was back as the main subject of conversation.

Macroom resident said one pothole on the approach road from Hartnett’s Cross to Macroom was on the street for half a century.

This wasn’t the only road which was causing frustration in West Cork, but there was some relief. A notorious stretch of the N71 outside Bandon, described by TD Christopher O’Sullivan, as being like ‘the surface of the moon’ was finally resurfaced, with improvement works taking place at 12 locations on the N71 between Innishannon and Gaggin junction.

Later in the month it emerged that since the opening of the Macroom bypass in 2023, footfall in the town was up over 25%, while there was a 40% reduction of traffic observed.

Back in the world of entertainment, The Sparrow, a movie shot in Baltimore, written and directed by former Baltimore resident Michael Kinirons hit the big screens.

And there was another new star in town: Harper the cockapoo. Owned by Jennifer Cronin, the cuddly pup was named West Cork’s Cutest Pet, coming out on top from more than 420 entries.

While there were plenty of votes for West Cork’s Cutest Pet, the state of Skibbereen’s electoral register was raised at Cork County Council. According to Fine Gael Cllr Noel O’Donovan, there were 70 deceased people in Skibbereen still on the electoral register. Independent Cllr Finbarr Harrington said he knew well the importance of an up-to-date register, and of using that vote. ‘As someone who previously lost by one vote in the local election, this is a serious issue,’ he said.

July saw Virgin Media reporter Zara King and her partner Cian Conroy tie the knot at the Sacred Heart Church in Courtmacsherry. Later in the summer Zara was named Virgin Media’s southern correspondent.

Meanwhile, Nohoval TD and former Tánaiste Simon Coveney announced that he would be leaving political life at the general election. He said politics gave him opportunities he ‘could never have dreamt possible’. ‘I’ve loved almost every day of public life,’ said Deputy Coveney. ‘It’s a career that has taken me to every corner of the world, from the Oval Office to refugee camps in Gaza, from Belfast to Brussels, from Kiev to the Kremlin, from Turners Cross to Crosshaven and so much more.’

Across the Irish Sea, there was more political upheaval, as the British Labour Party swept to victory. Macroom played a part in the party’s success, as Morgan McSweeney from Macroom, whose family roots are in Fine Gael, was Labour’s much-feted director of campaigns.

There was shock in Rosscarbery as swimming was banned at the Warren after high levels of e.coli were found in the water. It was the second time in two years that swimming was banned there during the peak summer season.

Meanwhile, Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns described waiting lists for primary care psychology services for young people as a ‘scandal’. She said psychology services for young people were being severely curtailed due to a staggering 61% staff vacancy rate in primary care psychology services in Cork and Kerry.

‘While there has been much focus on the crisis in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), the scandal of unacceptable long waiting lists for primary care psychology services for young people has largely gone under the radar,’ Deputy Cairns told The Southern Star.

‘Figures released to me by the HSE reveal waiting lists in Cork and Kerry in excess of 5,000. Of these, 1,045 are waiting two to three years and 319 are waiting three to four years. In Cork alone, 105 young people are waiting between four and five years. This is both shocking and shameful.’

There was sadness across West Cork with the passing of Clive Seawright, who taught thousands of young people to swim at his pioneering water school in Ardnacloghy near Pearson’s Bridge. Originally from the UK, he lived in West Cork for many years, and discovered his passion for water safety when working as a fisherman, and seeing colleagues with an aversion to water skills. From training as a lifeguard and an instructor, he eventually decided to build his own ‘Water School’ near Kealkil.

The West Cork Literary Festival was another huge success, bringing some of the biggest and best names in literature to the south west.

But it was a story of frustration coming from Dunmanway, where footage of wastewater being pumped into special area of conservation drew shock and anger. No planning was granted in Dunmanway since 2020 as developers require new connections to the sewer system in the town, while just one house was built in the town in 2023.

AUGUST

There was one story dominating the headlines in August, and it was the heroes of Skibbereen making history, with rowing stars Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan securing lightweight men’s Olympic gold medals in Paris. In front of a massive Irish crowd, the superstar duo brought more glory back to the banks of the Ilen as they powered to glory on the Seine.

The Skibbereen superstars rowed the perfect race to become double Olympic champions in front a massive Irish crowd in Paris.

In winning gold again Paul became the first Irish person ever to medal at three different Olympic Games.

‘We’re very happy to have proved the doubters wrong,’ said Paul, with tongue firmly in cheek. ‘It’s a good day for the Irish.’

There was a huge contingent from Skibbereen and other parts of West Cork in Paris to see history being made.

‘It’s just amazing to be here in front of all our family and everyone supporting us, especially from the club,’ said Fintan. ‘I feel it’s been a crazy, crazy journey the last few years and honestly, the privilege of a lifetime to be rowing with Paul and under Dominic for my whole rowing career pretty much. It’s amazing.’

A huge crowd would turn out in Skibbereen for the homecoming at the start of September, where the stars and fellow Olympians Aoife Casey, Emily Hegarty and reserve Jake McCarthy were honoured with an open-top bus parade.

The Olympics would see other stellar performances from West Cork competitors, including Phil Healy, the Ballineen star just missing out on a medal as part of the 4x400m relay team; Nicola Tuthill in the hammer, and David Harte in goal for Ireland’s men’s hockey team.

In August, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed an appeal by Graham Dwyer against his murder conviction, the final ruling in a nine-year saga. Dwyer had challenged the guilty verdict for the 2012 murder of Elaine O’Hara through the High Court, Supreme Court and Court of Justice of the EU.

Meanwhile, the family of a Leap mother-of-three murdered by her husband has called for a change in the law that allows murderers to retain parental rights over their children.

Valerie French was ‘savagely slaughtered’ by her husband James Kilroy, who showed no remorse and tried to avoid accountability for her murder, the victim’s brother David told the Central Criminal Court.

Ms French’s family called for a change in the law that allows murderers to retain parental rights over their children. ‘Killing a mother is child abuse. Children have to be protected from abusers. Murderers in the UK have their parental rights suspended under what is called Jade’s Law. This loophole needs to be closed to protect the children who are put in this hellish situation every year,’ said David French.

In Bantry, there was huge concern as it emerged a receiver had been appointed to the Aperee Nursing Home (formerly Deerpark) in Bantry.

Meanwhile, an auction in Kilkenny saw a number of items connected to patriot Michael Collins, including a lock of his hair, sold. The auction saw an Irish tricolour flag, reputed to be the first one flown over the Curragh Army Camp in 1921, sell for €1,800.

In Rossmore there was shock when a home was severely damaged by fire following a lightning strike during an August thunderstorm. Fire crews from Clonakilty, Dunmanway, and Bandon responded to the emergency.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy weren’t the only ones on top of the world in August 2024. Ger Coakley from Clonakilty was named senior reversible World Ploughing champion, taking the title in Estonia. Jer also holds the Irish and European titles.

There was sadness in Skibbereen at the passing of photographer Pat Mantle, who died on August 22nd, and, was front and centre in lots of big and breaking stories in the UK and Ireland.

Pat was part of the press pack that followed Christine Keeler around during the Profumo affair and here, in West Cork, he was one of the first photographers to cover the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in 1996.

Meanwhile, Nirvana and Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl revealed how a chance sighting of a teenager hitching on the Beara Peninsula wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt in 1994 inspired him to go back and produce new music. The teen, Lorcan Dunne, is now 45 and his twin sister, Irene, who lives in Bantry, told The Southern Star that there was an amazing reaction when Lorcan’s video explaining his link to Grohl went viral.

SEPTEMBER

CELEBRITY architect Hugh Wallace raised a few eyebrows in Clonakilty with his comments about the town.

Speaking on the Oliver Callan Show on RTÉ Radio 1, the presenter of both The Great House Revival and Home of The Year described the town as a ‘dump 25 years ago’, but added that it has since been transformed due to investment in the town.

Locals were not overly impressed. Locals pointed out that the town was actually the overall winner of the National Tidy Towns Competition in 1999 – the last Cork town to have achieved such a feat – so it wasn’t that bad visually.

‘I think Hugh could have gone back maybe 30 or 40 years ago, because by 1999 the town was looking well and we won the overall award at that year’s National Tidy Towns competition,’ said Diarmuid Cregan, co- chair of Clonakilty Tidy Towns.

Hugh was at pains to point out that his views were firmly of Clon of the past.

‘I love West Cork and love Clonakilty now, but it was a place you couldn’t get through quick enough before,’ he said.

‘Whereas now I purposely make sure I have two or three hours to stop and shop there, as there are so many great retailers in the town. There’s a real can-do positive attitude by the business people and they support one another. The townspeople and commercial businesses and Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce have served the town well and turned it around.’

A Bantry filmmaker who gave up a career as an electrician for screenwriting made shockwaves in the movie world with his film Oddity. The horror thriller made in Bantry House and surrounds became a worldwide hit for Damian McCarthy, who told the Star he plans to use local talent as he begins a new multimillion euro project in West Cork next year.

‘I was blown away by the good wishes,’ said Damian, when Oddity screened locally.

‘I’m going to be shooting in West Cork again, and we’ll be using West Cork Film Studios. What they are doing in West Cork Film Studios is amazing, and we’re going to be building sets there,’ said Damian. Meanwhile, Oscar-winning producer and Skibbereen resident David Puttnam quit X (formerly Twitter) because he said the platform is ‘no longer compatible’ with his values.

There was more movie news in September when it emerged that the story of the West Cork fishermen who defied the Russian navy in January 2022, is now being made into a film. A US writer and executive producer confirmed a film script has been drafted based on the 2022 incident between the West Cork fishermen and the Russian navy and is ‘in development’.

Dunmanway and Castletownbere were named as town winners in Cork County Council’s prestigious anti-litter awards in September.

Celebrity personal trainer Karl Henry completed an epic swim from Baltimore to the Fastnet Rock in September. The 42-year-old who lives in Clonakilty swam the 20km in a very impressive five hours and 34 minutes, despite a fear of swimming in the dark and jellyfish. ‘I was petrified!’ Karl admitted. ‘I knew I had trained hard, but I still wasn’t sure I could do it.

‘It’s a very odd feeling looking out into the black before heading off, but I knew I had a good crew in Nathan and skipper Kieran Collins along with my own crew, Killian Deasy and Johnny O’Donovan.’

Meanwhile, the killing of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will never be forgotten in West Cork, and speaking at the launch of a new book on her death, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the failure to deliver justice to Sophie and her family was ‘a deep shame’.

OCTOBER

LOCAL restaurants warned that a ‘tsunami of closures’ was on the way due to the government’s failure to reduce the vat rate for their sector. Describing Budget 2025 as ‘a real kick in the teeth’ for the hospitality industry. Ballydehob-based Jamie Budd of the Vat9 group criticised the failure to reduce the vat rate from 13.5% to 9%.

‘We did everything we could to highlight how serious the issue is for our industry,’ said the owner of Budds restaurant. Since the vat rate was increased in September 2023, more than 600 food-related businesses around the country had been forced to close their doors due to rising costs.

A Clonakilty mum whose newborn daughter suffered a horrific scalding injury praised local gardaí after they escorted her and her 16-week-old daughter on her journey to CUH because an ambulance would have taken too long to arrive.

The incident occurred when one of Kathryn Brown’s newborn twins, Croía, suffered a serious burn injury to her chest following a scalding from a coffee cup at home, on what was meant to be Croía and sister Caoimhe’s special christening day.

The Council’s first ever ‘cost rental scheme’ was launched in Bantry, aiming

to provide affordable rented accommodation to people on middle incomes.

A few days later, the town centre was hit by a deluge, flooding 27 local businesses, with many residents and farmers throughout the region also battered by the weekend floods, with some facing thousands of euro worth of damage.

Farmers affected were also seeking access to any relief fund.

Firms across West Cork were warned to be on the look-out after a scam email was sent, appearing to come from a local business organisation.

The bogus email was sent to members of Clonakilty’s Chamber of Commerce requesting payment for ‘outstanding bills’. A local business informed Clonakilty Chamber of the scam. Chamber administrator Mick Hanly said the email looked ‘convincing’ and warned that other town chambers in West Cork could be similarly targeted.

Former Miss Cork and wife of celebrity personal trainer Karl Henry, Dr Jean Kenny opened a botox clinic in her home town of Clonakilty. Jean, who moved from Dublin to West Cork with Karl and their two kids two years ago is launched her medical aesthetic clinic offering clients the wrinkle-smoothening treatment.

Iconic post offices across West Cork were put up for sale by An Post with buildings at Skibbereen, Bantry, Macroom and Kinsale all looking for new owners.

A West Cork emergency doctor questioned if people were taking weather warnings seriously after noting the car park at Gougane Barra was packed during a Storm Ashley yellow wind warning. Dr Jason van der Velde said access was needed as a walker had fallen and needed attention.

Thousands of people travelled to Clonakilty to venerate the relics of St Bernadette of Lourdes, which were on display in the local church. Many spoke to reporter Jackie Keogh outside, about their special devotion to St Bernadette and their delighted in the event.

A popular new TV series, which was launched in a blaze of publicity by Disney+ has close ties to West Cork. The executive producer and writer of the highly anticipated eight-part adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel, Rivals, is Dominic Treadwell Collins, former producer of the BBC soap EastEnders, whose father, Michael Joseph Collins, hailed from Caheragh and the family still owns a farm in Bunalun.

NOVEMBER

PLANS to move the Cork South West constituency general election count from Clonakilty to Mallow were described as a ‘travesty’ and ‘outrageous’ – and an economic blow to the West Cork town. The relocation of the count also meant party activists and others based in Beara would face a five-hour round trip to attend the count, in North Cork on Saturday November 30th.

The Southern Star saw confirmation that the Cork South West constituency election count – traditionally held in the Clonakilty Community Hall for decades – would be moved to Mallow GAA complex. Election counts for all of Cork county, including Cork North West and Cork East, would also take place there.

Ballydehob’s wastewater treatment plant is ‘little more than a septic tank’ and is polluting Roaringwater Bay, threatening marine life, a West Cork TD claimed.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns raised the issue of a long overdue upgrade of the plant with Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan in the Dáil.

Getting flights from the US back on the runway at Cork Airport would be a priority for Fine Gael election candidate Cllr Noel O’Donovan, if elected, he promised.

The Rosscarbery businessman and ex-garda submitted a detailed report to government and airport authorities, arguing the case for a return of transatlantic flights.

The report highlighted that over 70 buses, accommodating up to 3,500 passengers daily, currently travel from Cork to Dublin Airport.

Alan and Valerie Kingston of Glenilen Farm were named Hall of Fame award winners at The Southern Star & Celtic Ross West Cork Farming Awards, in a ceremony that feted the hard-working farming sector across the region.

Swarms of dangerous stinging ‘mauve’ jellyfish arrived along the coastline and into Lough Hyne, with warnings issued to swimmers by scientists. It was reported that it could take weeks, or even months, for the jellyfish to leave, given the topography of the lake and the unusual ‘rapids’ formation at the sea entrance to the lough.

A new health initiative, with strong West Cork links, aims to make the south west a world leader in cancer prevention and could save the healthcare system millions of euro, the paper reported.

The new strategy will involve communities linking up with acute hospitals in the local HSE region and researchers from University College Cork, to provide a partnership approach to cancer prevention. Sites for a multimillion euro centre have also been identified.

Days ahead of the election, Cork South West Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan added his voice to calls for the reversal of the decision to relocate the centre for counting of votes from Cork South West from Clonakilty to Mallow.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the move is ‘deeply concerning’ and will not only significantly inconvenience the candidates, their families, and party supporters, but will ‘undermine the local community’s engagement with the electoral process’.

A Timoleague couple who ran a puppy farm at their Timoleague property were banned from owning or breeding dogs for life after an inspector’s reports of conditions at the site were heard in court.

West Cork is experiencing its highest ever levels of the deadly cattle disease TB, with close to 5,000 ‘reactors’ recorded in the area. The IFA said many farmers are facing a loss of income, massive workloads, and huge mental pressures as a result of tackling the disease.

Derry Scannell said there were confirmed outbreaks in Timoleague, Kilbrittain and Ballinacarriga, while areas of Drimoleague and Caheragh continue to be ravaged by the

disease and ‘are almost two years into it’, he added.

The HSE insisted that there were no plans to reduce the level of service offered by Clonakilty’s SouthDoc after the issue was raised at a western division meeting of the Council.

Locals in the Brinny area near Bandon woke up one Tuesday morning to a sudden bang, which turned out to be a mini earthquake, measuring 1.6., at about 5.50am. The public was assured there was nothing to worry about as the so-called ‘mini’ quakes are not uncommon in Ireland.

Farmers in West Cork said they were concerned that planned greenway routes could split agricultural properties, threaten security, and pose an animal health risk.

That was the view of IFA officials, who met with senior staff from Cork County Council to highlight ‘serious concerns’ over three proposed greenway projects planned for West Cork. The Council, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), is planning three new regional greenways: Cork to Kinsale; a West Cork-Skibbereen section; and a West Cork-Bandon section, over the next six years.

A proper conservation plan needs to be put in place to save Lough Hyne from further decline before it’s too late, according to a science journalist and author who has written extensively on the marine reserve.

Dr Olive Heffernan has written articles for international science publications as part of a project funded by the Pulitzer Center in the US. She said that the more shallow sections of the lake show a drastic decrease in diversity, but proper management, including appointing a full-time warden, could save the lake.

DECEMBER

AS the election results were counted, it was clear from early on that Cork South West would return the same three TDs – just in a different order with the first seat going to Michael Collins (Ind Ire), the second to Holly Cairns (SD) and the third to Christopher O’Sullivan (FF). Holly’s party also brought in 11 TDs while Collins’ new party brought home four.

The status quo was also maintained in Cork North West – with Fianna Fail winning two seats and Fine Gael one. Only this time there was a new TD, with the election of Cllr John Paul O’Shea, elected with incumbents Michael and Aindrias Moynihan (no relation) for Fianna Fáil.

There was also great excitement when, on polling day, Holly and her partner Barry Looney welcomed a new baby girl at CUMH.

Meanwhile, almost 300 people attended the funeral mass of a Beara woman in Carlow after an undertaker appealed for people to attend, because the deceased had no next of kin in the area.

Mary Regan (89), who was originally from Adrigole, passed away at the Hillview

Nursing Home and was predeceased by her partner Fred (who died last year), as well as her four siblings, Paddy, Con, Patricia, and Jerry.

Rory Healy, director of Healy Funeral Directors in Carlow told The Southern Star that he knew Mary had no rel- atives in the area and he didn’t want her to ‘leave Carlow on her own’. A burial at her native Adrigole cemetery was well attended the same week.

Saoirse Ronan’s plans for her house in Ballydehob may have been turned down by Cork County Council, but no locals have objected to them, the Star reported.

There was talk of the former Deerpark Nursing Home in Bantry being close to being sold, according to Deputy Michael Collins. The home, which was since run by Aperee Living, would be sold as a going concern, with additional rooms coming on-stream within weeks.

Three West Cork residents were given honorary doctorates at UCC. Film producer David Puttnam, actor Jeremy Irons and rowing coach Dominic Casey joined Adi Roche at the university to receive their awards.

Days before the anniversary of the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier her friends in Schull placed an ad in this newspaper asking anyone who might know anything about her death to come forward. It was also signed by members of her family.

After two consultations in July on the suggested routes for the Skbibereen greenways, Cork County Council published an extensive report on the feedback it had received. The public expressed concerns over privacy, land division, biodiversity and the use of taxpayers’ money for a project that some felt would not be extensively used. Others agreed it could be a massive tourism boost for the region, if properly executed.

December brought a huge outpouring of tributes to Clonakilty-based Gda Razvan Ghetau, who died tragically, and was described as ‘one of the life’s gentlemen’ by a colleague.

Stationed at Anglesea Street in Cork city, Razvan (Raz) and his late partner, Jennifer O’Shaughnessy, who tragically predeceased him in November, following a road traffic collision, had been living in Clonakilty.

But there was an uplifting Christmas story of Shauna the Sheep who has been a regular visitor to Kinsale Community Hospital with her owner Lilian Gash and brings great cheer and delight to the patients there.

• Compiled by Jackie Keogh, Kieran O’Mahony, Martin Claffey and Siobhán Cronin.