‘Star-ring’ role in Netflix’s Bodkin

THE Southern Star has a cameo role in the dark comedy thriller Bodkin which launched on Netflix May 9th.

Former US president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers of the Netflix series based on an imaginary town named Bodkin, which was filmed in Union Hall and Glandore.

The seven-episode thriller celebrates Irish culture, journalism and self-discovery, says creator Jez Scharf.

‘My personal interest as a writer is always in absurdity, really — in the idea that life is broadly absurd. Things that are sad are often funny, and vice versa. I think, having spent a lot of time in Ireland, there’s a certain acceptance of that kind of tone [there],’ he said.

Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara star as a podcasting crew probing the nefarious goings-on following several mysterious disappearances 25 years earlier.

Old editions of The Southern Star are flicked through as the investigators try to make sense of the situation.

‘In their attempt to uncover the truth about the people lost during the town’s annual Samhain celebration — a traditional Gaelic fall festival that celebrates the end of the harvest season and the longer, darker days to come — our heroes realise Bodkin might be small, but it holds some very big secrets,’ says Scharf.

‘It’s about the stories that we tell in general, and the stories that we tell ourselves and what violence can we do to ourselves and others.’