Literary and music events worth €3.8m to Bantry

WEST Cork’s international festivals in Bantry are worth €3.8m annually to the local economy, according to research released this week.

West Cork Music has announced that its three summer festivals delivered an economic impact of more than €3.8m. Audiences for the three festivals spent more than €2.1m on accommodation, catering, and local services in the area. This was twice as much as in 2022.

More than 4,600 people attended the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, West Cork Literary Festival, and Masters of Tradition festivals in 2023 with ticket sales up 25% on the previous year’s figures.

The estimated impact on jobs in the local area was 42.6 full time equivalent positions.

The independent economic impact assessment was carried out by Professor Eleanor Doyle of the Global Competitiveness Institute at UCC’s Cork University Business School based on box office data and audience research.

The West Cork Music festivals began more than 25 years ago, with the first West Cork Chamber Music Festival. It has blossomed into three festivals which are an important part of the national arts calendar. Plans were revealed last summer for a music centre in Bantry establishing Ireland’s first purpose-built chamber music venue outside Dublin.

The festivals are supported by the Arts Council, Cork County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and the Crespo Foundation. For every euro of public money invested, €6.38 in economic impact was generated.

This year’s festivals begin with the West Cork Chamber Music Festival from June 28th to July 7th. Next comes the West Cork Literary Festival from July 12th to 19th. The Masters of Tradition runs from August 21st to 25th.

On February 2nd, West Cork Music brings acclaimed chamber group Ficino Ensemble and Finghin Coliins to St Brendan’s Church Bantry. See www.westcorkmusic.ie