Local intel sparked West Cork drug probe

EAGLE-eyed locals in West Cork played a key role in the launch of an international investigation into drugs trafficking which has focused on Tragumna and Leap, a garda boss has stated.

There were dramatic scenes on Thursday morning in Leap when an English-registered camper van was surrounded by gardaí and non-uniformed gardaí. Six men were arrested there, while four men were arrested earlier at Tragumna pier.

The 10 men are being detained at various garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act and had their period of detention extended by 48 hours on Monday evening, following a special sitting of Bandon District Court.

They first appeared in court last Friday, where their period of detention was extended by 72 hours to facilitate gardaí investigations in what is said to be the workings of an international organised crime group.

Speaking to The Southern Star Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan of the Cork West Division confirmed that this investigation started off locally, which was then supported by the National DOCB (Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau).

‘It was a corroboration between locals and gardaí in trying to make sense of suspicious activity. They in turn worked with various agencies including customs and the naval service and received support from national units,’ said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.

‘The 10 men weren’t arrested under drug trafficking legislation but arrested on suspicion of committing serious offences to benefit an organised crime group.’

He confirmed that an artic truck, a 4x4 and the camper van have all been searched in detail before being forensically examined. He said numerous electronic devices seized are also currently being examined including satellite phones and hours of CCTV footage need to be looked at.

‘Time will tell if this is a major blow to this particular organised crime group. It just goes to show you what is going on and what is coming into our shores as well as the importance of Coastal Watch and gardaí working with local communities.

If someone sees something suspicious on our coastline they should not ignore it and ring it in.’

He said gardaí have been following this operation diligently since suspicious activity was reported to them several months ago, which enabled them to put the operation in place culminating in the arrests of the 10 men.

The men are said to be ‘experienced sea-faring people’ and hail from Spain, Serbia, The Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

‘Our suspicion is that they planned to bring in drugs at this location. Given the investment, the effort and the number of them there, this was a serious attempt to import a large quantity of drugs. However, we haven’t found any drugs yet.’

The Irish Naval Service has been on site since Sunday morning to assist the search for any potential drugs, suspected to be cocaine in the sea.

Meanwhile, gardaí confirmed that they are liaising with their police colleagues in various countries, while two residential properties were searched in Dublin and a commercial premises was searched in Belfast.