Almost half of women in Ireland ‘scared’ of retirement

Half of women in Ireland feel financially unprepared for retirement, with 42% uncomfortable talking about money and 46% scared to think about their pension.

According to Standard Life Ireland, the issue needs addressing and to this end it has announced the return of its podcast series The Ultimate Guide to Women and Pensions hosted by Sonya Lennon.

With one in two women feeling financially unprepared for retirement, this podcast offers listeners relatable conversations, practical insight, and the encouragement to get advice and take action on retirement planning.

Building on the momentum of season one, the new season goes deeper – addressing the mindset and behavioural blockers that stop women from turning awareness to action, helping listeners not just think about their pension but also to act on it.

‘For many women, retirement planning isn’t just a financial challenge - it’s a mindset shift,’ said Tara O’Donoghue, head of engagement at Standard Life. ‘We launched this series to help change that. We want the podcast to sound like a conversation you’d have with your savvy, supportive friend.

‘We’re leaning into the uncomfortable topics – the conversations that rarely seem to happen – even though they affect decisions women make about their futures – caregiving pressures, boundary-setting, confidence gaps. The goal is to make it easier for women in Ireland to ask questions, seek guidance and feel empowered to plan for their future, taking financial planning head-on.’

In the series broadcaster Mary Kennedy and founder of Daha Wellness, Aisling Hassell, bring warmth, and personal perspectives, sharing candid lessons on navigating change with humour and resilience.

Sonya Lennon said: ‘This isn’t the financial podcast you’d expect. We want to normalise these conversations – not just about pensions, but about permission. Permission for women to protect their time, invest in themselves, and shape their future on their own terms.’

For more information, resources, and advice, visit the Women and Pensions Hub at www.standardlife.ie.