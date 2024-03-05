Local schools recognised for supporting LGBTQ+ students

SCHOOLS in West Cork have been recognised for their commitment to inclusion, with the LGBTQ+ quality mark.

Bandon Grammar School, Kinsale Community School, and Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway were among 40 schools nationally to receive their award at a ceremony in Dublin hosted by podcaster and ‘Currabinny cook’ James Kavanagh.

The LGBTQ+ quality mark takes a holistic approach to inclusion in post-primary schools that involves the whole school community.

It involves creating a supportive and inclusive school culture and environment, ensuring that staff are equipped to support LGBTQ+ students, developing and implementing effective school policies and plans, and working with parents and community organisations.

The recognition comes after 18 months of work by the schools, and students, teachers, and principals were recognised at a celebratory event at Google’s Dublin headquarters, The Foundry.

A recent study found 76% of LGBTQ+ Irish second-level students feel unsafe at school.

‘We know that a supportive school environment can have a hugely beneficial impact on the wellbeing and attainment of LGBTQ+ students,’ said Minister of State Jack Chambers.

‘Together, we need to address the anti-LGBTQ+ stigma and discrimination that remains prevalent in our society,’ he added.