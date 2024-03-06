WATCH: Bandon river rescue hero is honoured at Town Hall

A BANDON man who helped rescue a woman from a car in River Lee in Cork city last November was honoured in his home town last week for his act of bravery.

A civic reception hosted by Bandon Kinsale Municipal District was held in Bandon Town Hall on Tuesday to acknowledge the selfless act of William Ross who, along with two Belgian fisherman Farid Langens and Kevin Roos, rushed to rescue the motorist after her car went into the river off Kennedy Quay.

Speaking afterwards to The Southern Star, William said it felt very humbling and unbelievable to be honoured by his home town for what he did.

‘I’m just speechless and very surprised but thankful and just happy everything worked out and we all got home to our families safely,’ said William.

‘On the day, I just sprang into action. Anyone I know would have done the same thing and thankfully it all worked out well.’

Cllr Sean O’Donovan, chair of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, had proposed the civic reception for William and commended him for his bravery and selflessness, entering the freezing river on the day.

‘This award is about people in our community and it’s about helping each other. His act of bravery resulted in this person’s life being saved,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘It’s only a small token of our appreciation and I would like to remember his parents too.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) saluted William’s deed, describing him as an ‘anchor in a storm’, while Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said they are grateful to have William in their midst.

William was presented with a certificate, while his wife Geraldine and daughter Sophia were presented with bouquets of flowers.

He quipped that Geraldine got a big fright that day when he arrived home in a hazmat suit with a bag of clothes over his shoulder, following the dramatic rescue.