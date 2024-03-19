Puttnam: We must build on Oscar success

DAVID Puttnam has described Cillian Murphy’s Academy Award win, and the success of Poor Things in securing four Oscars, as ‘an enormous win for the Irish film industry’.

But he said the country now needs to invest in facilities, like the West Cork Film Studios in Skibbereen, in order to build on the success of last weekend’s wins.

The Oscar-winning producer acknowledged that Cork star Murphy has made history as the first Irish-born actor to win a Best Actor Oscar, for his role in Oppenheimer.

To see him take his award standing alongside some of the leading creative talent in the world ‘is something of which every Irish person can justifiably be proud,’ he said.

He also acknowledged the ongoing success of homegrown actors like Andrew Scott, Jesse Buckley, Barry Keoghan, and Alison Oliver, as well as Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, both of whom have purchased homes in West Cork.

But he believes it is not good enough to celebrate the triumph if the nation is not prepared to invest in the risk.

Describing nominations and awards as ‘the cherry on top,’ the Oscar-winning producer said film studios – such as the West Cork Film Studio in Skibbereen – and production companies require support for film development.

‘Instead of merely celebrating our successes, it is time we rebalance our appetite for both risk and reward,’ he suggested.

He said the film business requires capital, hard work, resilience, and vision, so it can continue to catapult a new generation of Irish talent into the global arena.

He believes the leap of faith taken by the O’Donnell family, who have invested in creating Skibbereen’s West Cork Film Studios (WCFS), is a perfect example of the commitment that is needed.

Commenting on the Oscar wins, and the impact it is likely to have on local and national filmmaking, David said: ‘The truth is there is no one thing that changes everything. All of a sudden countries become confident and they begin to see themselves as players.

‘With Screen Ireland, we have actually got the infrastructure in place to shepherd that investment, so it is not as if we are starting from nowhere. We are starting from a very good place. It is now a question of whether we can build on it.’

Stephen Park, a director of the WCFS, believes Ireland is up to speed with every aspect of the film industry – from talent to production and direction.

‘We have the infrastructure here now to create more Irish content of the highest quality,’ he said.

‘Ireland is pretty red hot at the moment if you look at the talent and the films that are being made here. It’s not just Cillian – it’s Barry Keoghan, Saoirse Ronan, Robert Sheehan, and others. We have more A-listers now than we have ever had.’

WCFS director Édaín O’Donnell worked with Cillian Murphy on The Wind that Shakes the Barley, which was filmed across West Cork and won the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

‘Observing how Cillian envelopes a role, his commitment, dedication and the authenticity he brings to every part he plays, it’s no surprise he was awarded an Oscar,’ said Édaín. More recently, she worked on Small Things Like These, starring Cillian, which was well received at its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival last month.

‘I feel that we are navigating a new confidence in Irish filmmaking, which has caught the attention of an international audience,’ said Édaín.