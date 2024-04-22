Tallies in Mallow but count in West Cork

ALL of the ballot boxes for Cork’s eight municipal districts are to be sent to a central base in Mallow – a move that will result in a one-day delay in the counting of votes in the June local elections.

Divisional manager Loraine Lynch confirmed to members of the Western Divisional Committee meeting that the county sheriff has issued an instruction that all of the ballot boxes are to be delivered to Mallow.

She said the boxes for each of the eight local areas will be separated in Mallow but the counts – such as the West Cork Municipal District – will start on the Sunday mornings in their respective areas.

It was Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) who raised the issue in protest, while Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) asked for an explanation, saying this new approach was merely ‘prolonging the agony’.

In reply to a question by Cllr Alan Coleman, Ms Lynch said it is her understanding that ‘there will be tallies in Mallow on Saturday.’

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) requested that a central location – such as Bandon – would be better than sending all of the ballot boxes to the northern end of the county.

‘We are not happy with it going to Mallow. We want it back in West Cork,’ said Cllr Carroll, who is part of the Skibbereen Electoral Area, which will be counted in Clonakilty, alongside the Bantry Electoral Area.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) reminded everyone that at the last local election in 2019 two candidates – Finbarr Harrington (Ind) and Holly Cairns (SD) – were separated by a single vote.

‘By removing the ballot papers from the area, you are putting people at a disadvantage for the independent viewing of the opening of the boxes,’ he said.