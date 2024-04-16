Dunmanway ready to ‘Feel The Force’

ALL tribes are to be welcomed to Dunmanway this June bank holiday weekend as the town celebrates all things Star Wars with the inaugural ‘Feel The Force’ festival.

Workshops, makeovers, film screenings, and demonstrations will take place, culminating in a parade on the final day, and the festival promises to be a one-stop shop for fans of the mammoth film franchise.

The festival idea came about and a committee was formed after local Star Wars superfan Nuri Albakri – known to YouTubers and cosplayers as Newry Baktry – and his wife Caroline attended the town’s arts festival last year, with his vast collection of self-designed costumes and film memorabilia.

‘We are expecting fans to come from all over Ireland and even from the UK. We plan to put Dunmanway on the map and hopefully, it can become an annual event,’ Nuri told The Southern Star.

Festival committee member Catherine Crowley said there is great community support for the unique festival.

‘We also have Dunmanway Clonakilty Credit Union on board as well as Cork County Council. Our website was completed by Flux Learning, and the PR is being undertaken by OM History Consultant.’

Chair of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce Tim Buckley said this is a new venture for the town. ‘The chamber is fully behind any festival that can bring people to Dunmanway. The plan is to create a foothold for Feel The Force and make it an annual event.’

Local Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said Feel The Force will provide them with an opportunity to showcase what Dunmanway and West Cork has to offer.

All money raised through fundraising and draws will be donated to CoAction Dunmanway.

The festival runs on June 1st and 2nd. See www.feeltheforce.ie for events.