Macroom to host spectacular free street Eurovision Final party

Macroom, the hometown of Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest singer Bambie Thug, is transforming into a vibrant hub of celebration as it gears up to host a street party for the final. This event, proudly supported by Cork County Council and local community groups, promises an unforgettable evening filled with music and excitement.

As the anticipation for Saturday night’s final reaches fever pitch, Macroom is inviting everyone to join in the festivities and to cheer on Bambie Thug. The highlight of the evening will be the live streaming of the Eurovision Song Contest final at 8pm when the square in Macroom will be a sea of green cheering on Bambie Thug as they represent Ireland on the global stage.

Macroom businesses have rowed in behind this event and the town is festooned in the national colours, flags and window displays have turned this market town into a riot of colour. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme and wear green clothing in support and to add to the festival atmosphere.

'Macroom’s street party was organised within 24 hours by local groups and individuals including Lee Valley Enterprise Board, Macroom Lions Club, Macroom Tidy Towns, Briery Gap and Macroom Music Fest. Cork County Council is proud to support this event which promises to be a fantastic occasion. It is testament to the strong sense of community spirit and pride that thrives in Macroom and throughout the county. The entire County of Cork is behind Bambi Thug, and we will be loudly cheering for them on Saturday night, said County mayor Cllr Frank O'Flynn in support of the event.

Geraldine Galvin, speaking on behalf of the organisers, expressed her excitement, stating: 'We are thrilled to bring the community together for this wonderful occasion. The Eurovision Song Contest is a celebration of diversity and music, and we are proud to support Bambie Thug as they display Ireland’s talent to the world. We would like to thank everyone that has offered to volunteer or who has helped in any way in bringing this event together in such a short period of time.'