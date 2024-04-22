Castrate rapists, wound intruders says TD Collins

Party leader, who also says prostitution should be legalised, doesn’t think comments will harm his election chances

DEPUTY Michael Collins doesn’t believe that West Cork’s liberal community will block his chances of being re-elected after he said rapists should be castrated, that prostitution should be legalised, and that a person should be able to protect their property by shooting over the head of an intruder, or wounding them in the leg.

In a wide-ranging interview with a Dublin-based music magazine the outspoken Goleen deputy also gave his views on abortion.

‘I am not asking for a re-run of the referendum but I, personally, am 100% against abortion,’ he said.

The TD rejects the right-wing label that many have branded him with, on foot of his views. Describing himself as ‘centre to side-right,’ or ‘a person with common sense’, he doesn’t believe that West Cork’s liberal community will block his chances of being returned to the Dáil at the next general election.

‘I think the people of West Cork know who I am, and what I stand for – my strengths and weaknesses,’ he told The Southern Star.

Claims that he is anti-immigrant are grossly misleading, he said. ‘My point is that we should be slowing the flow and properly catering for the people who are already here.

‘How can we look after more immigrants if we just hand them a blanket and let them live on the streets in tents?’ he asked.

He also told the Hot Press interviewer that he does not refer to Travellers as an ethnic minority.

‘With me everyone is treated with the same respect. There’s no extra, or less status in life, not in my book,’ he said.

He confirmed his strong view that rapists and paedophiles should be castrated. ‘I’d have no issue with them being castrated. We are going soft on law,’ he said.

Regarding his view that prostitution should be legalised, the TD said: ‘It is males who are profiting from genuine, innocent women being trafficked into this country – they should be penalised. Women are the innocent victims here.’

When asked about break-ins and people responding with force, the TD said he was all for a person protecting their property by shooting over the head of an intruder, or wounding them in the leg. And if they are a second time offender they should be sent to jail for 25 years.

Michael Collins denied that he, or his Independent Ireland party colleagues, are climate deniers.

As a former organic farmer, he said his opposition is to parties like the Green Party pushing taxes onto people’s backs.