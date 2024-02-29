Glandore sailor Smith is UK’s top yachtsman

GLANDORE homeowner Lawrie Smith, who was once described as Britain’s best known yachtsman, has officially been named the UK’s Yachtsman of the Year 2023.

Lawrie, who has a home at Tralong on the outskirts of Glandore village, was bestowed with the title by members of the Yachting Journalists Association.

The award was made in recognition of the 67-year-old’s accomplishments as an Olympian, an America’s Cup skipper – having participated in the Whitbread Race four times – and UK national champion in multiple classes.

The respected Irish publication Afloat also named Lawrie Smith as its Sailor of the Month in September 2023 after his exceptional run of success, winning the 75th Edinburgh Cup and the Yanmar Dragon Gold Cup.

The cup win was just the latest in a long list of prestigious international trophies that have been awarded to Lawrie over his long and distinguished career.

Glandore local Kieran O’Donoghue congratulated Lawrie – who is an enthusiastic member of Glandore Harbour Yacht Club – on his latest accolade.

‘He has had a lot of success sailing dragons but he could jump on any boat and sail it successfully because he is a very talented guy,’ said Kieran.

Lawrie has been coming to Glandore for 50 or more years. His parents – the late Harold Smith and his wife Jean – came there first, and now Lawrie and his wife Penny have a home in the area.

‘He visits regularly throughout the year,’ said Kieran. ‘But he’s busy on the sailing circuit a lot of the time.’