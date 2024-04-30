Mobiles killing drivers – Dr Jason

BY MARTIN WALSH

A WEST Cork emergency doctor has called on West Cork motorists to focus on their driving and try to avoid distractions, especially from mobile phones, and made the shocking claim that he has attended fatal accidents where young victims were still holding the phones in their hands.

Dr Jason Van der Velde, an emergency responder, has issued strong advice to the public.

‘There’s a very clear message here and it’s the same message that the Road Safety Authority is giving, and that is to avoid distractions. We really need to put down all and any distractions in vehicles,’ he said.

The phone is the biggest offender when it comes to motorists losing focus, he believes.

‘The big thing that we have going at the moment is that all-invasive mobile phone – that constant need for screens and to look at screens and look at texts. We have to put our phones away. Hands-free car kits are available, they’re not expensive, those phones need to be put down … and away.’

He says more needs to be done to convince people of all ages to take driving more seriously. ‘I think there is a concerted effort at the moment but we’re fighting a completely different battle. Our generation didn’t grow up with these distractions. We’re not naturally drawn to them. I’m afraid our young people are, without question, addicted to their mobile phones,’ said the emergency responder.

‘We know that and these distractions are killing them. It absolutely heart-breaking to go to the scenes of fatal road traffic collisions and the young person is still holding that mobile phone in their hands,’ he added.

Meanwhile, the West Cork woman whose car was crushed by a shipping container on Carr’s Hill last week is believed to be doing well.

It took three hours to free the woman in her 50s from her vehicle, and Dr Jason, who attended the scene, said her recovery was ‘testament to the rescue team for never giving up’.

He also paid tribute to the people of West Cork for their support of West Coast Rapid Response. ‘For the last 16 years we haven’t been found wanting for anything really. It’s just a pure testimony to the people of West Cork, who have come together and look after each other and look after ourselves.’

He was keen to playdown his role and value to West Cork. ‘I’m absolutely blessed to have people around West Cork who keep this venture going.’