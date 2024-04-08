EXCLUSIVE: Publican John Collins to run for brother Michael’s party

BANDON publican John Collins – brother of Cork South West TD and leader of the Independent Ireland party Michael Collins – is to stand as a candidate for the party in the local elections in the Bandon Kinsale area.

He is the third Collins brother to make a political play, as Cllr Danny Collins already represents the Bantry area.

Speaking to The Southern Star, John, who runs the popular Chaplin’s Bar on Kilbrogan Hill, said he is looking forward to the challenge.

‘This is my first time running for election in what will be a very crowded field in the Bandon Kinsale LEA. I’ll be running as an Independent Ireland candidate following discussions with Michael and Danny,’ said John.

‘We will launch my election campaign in the coming weeks and I am looking forward to the challenge to claim a seat for the party.’

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said his brother John ‘knows full well the struggles businesses, farmers and fishermen are going through, as are our elderly in West Cork. This government is out of touch with the ordinary people and John is an excellent candidate to be a new much-needed voice for the people of the Bandon Kinsale area.’

The party says it hopes to have 14 candidates running in all county and city constituencies in Cork.

It is not clear yet if John’s brother and sitting councillor Danny will contest the local elections under his brother’s party.

John Collins is the second Independent Ireland candidate selected in West Cork to contest a seat in the local elections.

This follows Dermot Kelleher’s selection in recent weeks to contest a seat in the Macroom area.

Dermot, former president of the ICSA (Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers Association), launched his election campaign in Inchigeelagh earlier this week in the company of party leader, Michael and his brother John.

It is expected that the newly-established party will also announce candidates for both the Skibbereen and Bantry areas in the coming weeks.

Cllr Kenneth O’Flynn has also joined the party and will contest a seat for the party in Cork City North East.