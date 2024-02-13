West Cork still Ireland's food capital as restaurants retain Michelin star status

WEST Cork’s success in retaining its Michelin stars has been described by food writer Trish Deseine as ‘a fair and up-to-date reflection of the quality of the gastronomic landscape in West Cork today.’

The Irish-born writer, who lives in France but visits West Cork frequently, welcomed the announcement that restaurant Dede in Baltimore has retained its two Michelin stars, while Chestnut Restaurant in Ballydehob, and Bastion in Kinsale, have both retained their one star status.

‘Their success runs parallel with Ireland’s success in other areas of the arts,’ she told The Southern Star.

‘The actor Cillian Murphy recently commented on BBC radio how comfortable Irish people are with poetry, song and story. This is merging into our cooking and offering of food, particularly in West Cork, where there is a real poetry to the way our chefs interpret their fantastic produce,’ she added.

Ahmet Dede said they were extremely proud of retaining their two Michelin Stars.

‘We are super proud of our whole team and incredible producers, farmers, friends and families,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Rob Krawczyk, chef at Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob, said he and the team were delighted to have retained their Michelin star for 2024.

The announcement also came as fantastic news for chef Paul McDonald and his wife restaurateur Helen McDonald, owners of Bastion in Kinsale.

‘The news is good for all of West Cork because a rising tide lifts all boats,’ said Paul.