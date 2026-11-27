BARRYROE are one win away from county junior A glory. One win away from promotion to the county premier junior championship.

They have already won three titles in 2026 – the Carbery junior A league, the county junior A league and the Carbery junior A championship – but this is the one they want the most.

They have certainly been road-tested in this campaign. Most of their wins have been by a score, highlighting just how competitive their games have been.

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Their victories in Carbery over St Colum’s, Goleen and St Mary’s in particular will have stood to the Sky Blues. The county semi-final against Aghinagh was a tough test for much of the game, but Barryroe ended up with a ten-point victory after an excellent extra-time display.

Saturday’s opponents Douglas have won all but one of their games by more than a score, underlining their threat. Perhaps the Seandún championship wasn't quite as competitive as the Carbery competition Barryroe faced, but the city side have certainly impressed.

They put Carrigaline’s seconds and Charleville away with relative ease in the county series, so the Carbery champions will be well aware of the dangers Douglas pose.

However, the city club’s second string have conceded a goal in each of their last two games. It’s a defensive weakness that Barryroe’s trio of Ryan O’Donovan (3-52), Olan O’Donovan (3-17) and Luke Murphy (2-13) can exploit.

At the other end, Douglas have their own key scorers in Jamie O’Brien (3-25), Harry Quilligan (0-19) and Seán O’Leary (3-8), and Barryroe need to keep tabs on them.

Norman Fleming’s side have already dealt with the likes of St Mary’s Olan Corcoran, Aghinagh’s Liam Twohig and Tadhg MacCarthaigh star Luke Shorten this year, so man-marking is nothing new to them.

The midfield battle will be another vital factor. The West Cork club have done well in this department, with Dermot Dineen and Tomás Ó Buachalla growing in confidence. Douglas’ pairing of Donnacha Reddington and Gearóid O’Sullivan is impressive too, so a battle around the middle awaits.

A lot has been made of Barryroe’s age profile, but Douglas have a young team too.

Goalkeeper Cian O’Leary and Eoghan Nash both started on Cork’s All-Ireland-winning minor team from 2019. They also have a number of players who featured on Douglas minor teams in recent years but are still too young for senior football.

Barryroe should be wary of them, but can also take confidence from winning the county junior A league earlier this year. The two-week break in between the semi-final and final is a massive help to the south-west champions too.

Looking at the talent on display, Barryroe have enough to win this county title and earn promotion to the county premier junior championship for 2027.