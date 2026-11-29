WEST Cork LGFA clubs Ibane Ladies, St Colum’s and Valley Rovers won Cork Credit Unions Cork minor county titles, while Clonakilty and Beara couldn’t be separated on a thrilling weekend of finals.

Banteer was the venue for Saturday’s triple-header of minor county finals.

Two of those deciders involved West Cork LGFA clubs. Valley Rovers faced Macroom in the minor B2 curtain-raiser before St Colum’s went toe-to-toe with Nemo Rangers in the D grade’s decider.

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Rovers made it through to the minor B2 final by overcoming Glanworth and Ballygarvan in the knockout rounds.

A Dilly Barry Twohig goal kept Valleys in touch, but it was Macroom who deservedly led 2-4 to 1-3 at the break. Rovers were much improved in the second half, restricting their opponents to a single point and going on to win 2-8 to 2-5.

Dilly Barry Twohig (1-2), Emma Fenton (1-1), Orla Collins (0-2), Doireann Craig, Emma Lynch and Claire Linehan (0-1 each) scored for the newly-crowned minor B2 champions.

The standout performers for Valleys included Dilly Barry Twohig, Emma Lynch, Sadhbh Forde, Caoimhe Burke, Roisin Falvey and Bella Barry Twohig.

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St Colum’s faced an onerous task against Nemo Rangers in the minor D final with the latter having accrued 6-32 in seeing off Cloyne and St Finbarr’s.

So, the Kealkill club began as underdogs despite impressing in recent wins over Araglen Desmonds Buí and Aghada.

An evenly-fought opening half an hour saw Nemo change ends one point in front. Two behind with five minutes remaining, St Colum’s dug deep and Niamh O’Sullivan netted the final’s match-winning goal to secure a 3-7 to 2-9 minor D county success.

Seren Lehane (1-2) top scored for a St Colum’s side that also had Niamh O’Sullivan (1-1), Abbie O’Sullivan (1-0), Abbey Connolly and Maggie O’Donoghue (0-2 each) on target.

Abbie O’Sullivan, Eabha Lynch, Seren Lehane and Emily Conlon were the pick of the Kealkill club’s best players.

Inch Rovers and Ballincollig faced off in this year’s minor A county championship final on Saturday. Mirroring their adult team’s outstanding intermediate and Munster successes, Inch’s minors won a terrific contest, 4-14 to 2-13. Sorcha O’Rourke had the county final to remember and contributed 2-6 of Inch’s total.

Doireann Barry, Abbey Keane (1-0 each), Ciara O’Regan (0-4), Orla McCarthy (0-2), Ava Ashman and Maria Irwin (0-1) also scored for Rovers.

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Bishopstown was the venue for Douglas, who defeated Rosscarbery in the semi-finals, and St Val’s, conquerors of Bandon, in this year’s Cork LGFA minor B county final. Douglas proved too strong for their opponents, winning 4-3 to 2-8.

Last Friday, Éire Óg and Naomh Abán squared off in this year’s minor A2 county decider in Ovens. Leading 1-11 to 1-6 at the interval, the Ballyvourney club put the seal on a commanding display by adding another goal and nine points to win 2-20 to 2-11.

Naomh Abán’s scorers included Amy Ní Chéilleachair (2-1), Roisin Ní Liatháin (0-7), Abbie Ní Scannláin (0-5), Doireann Ní Mhocháin (0-4), Claire Ní Aodha, Cliona Ní Mhocháin and Hannah Ní Scannail (0-1 each). Claire Ní Aodha and Abbie Ní Scannláin stood out for the winners.

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Another three Cork LGFA minor county finals took place in the same Banteer venue on Sunday. West Cork interest centred on two clubs, Clonakilty and Ibane Ladies, with Beara also involved.

The latter took on Clonakilty in an eagerly-anticipated minor D2 county decider. Beara knocked out Ballinhassig and Shamrocks en-route to the final. Clon edged Watergrasshill and received a walkover from Killavullen to set up this showdown.

A pulsating contest was level at the half-time whistle before Clon pushed 1-9 to 0-8 in front with time running down. Beara fought back impressively and it ended in a draw, 1-10 apiece.

So, Clonakilty and Beara will have to meet again in a county final replay with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Maeve O’Sullivan (0-4), Millie Downing (1-1), Hannah O’Sullivan (0-2), Emma Fenton, Julie Ann Murphy and Lucy Downing (0-1 each) scored for Beara. Clonakilty’s scores came via Andrea Whelton (1-2), Eva Oldham (0-3), Fiadh Pattwell (0-2), Eibhlín Murphy, Lizzie McCaughey and Roisin O’Donovan (0-1 each).

Emma Fenton, Lily Rose O’Sullivan and Millie Downing impressed for Beara in a final Maeve O’Sullivan, Luisne Déiseach, Eibhlín Murphy and Andrea Whelton stood out for Clon.

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Ibane Ladies’ fantastic run in this year’s minor C grade included impressive wins over Carrigaline and Tadhg MacCarthaigh before lining out against Fermoy.

The West Cork club showed no signs of nerves in Sunday evening’s county final and built a 2-9 to 2-3 interval lead.

Ibane kept their foot on the pedal and powered to a high-scoring 4-14 to 5-7 victory and the minor C county title.

Sinead O’Callaghan was on top form for the winners, scoring 2-2. Ibane’s other scores were provided by Aoife Harte (0-5), Seodhna Walsh (1-0), Hannah Twomey (0-2), Eabha Ní Bhuchallaha, Niamh Doyle and Fiona Walsh (0-1 each).

Carrigtwohill and Naomh Fionnbarra’s minor C2 decider ended in an emphatic 5-13 to 2-12 win for the latter.

Eimear Ní Chárthaigh (2-1), Lorna Hodman (1-5), Siún Croinin (1-2), Méabh Ní Chéilleachair (1-1) and Hannah Sweeney (0-4) scored for Naomh Fionnbarra.