ST OLIVER Plunkett’s will be counting on recent county-winning experiences in their quest to overcome Newtownshandrum this Sunday.

The Ahiohill club will face into the Co-Op Superstores county junior B hurling decider (2pm) in Páirc Uí Rinn with seven players who started in their confined county victory over Ballyclough back in 2023.

Captain Roy O’Driscoll, Garry McCarthy, Ciarán Dullea, Brian Walsh, Niall O’Driscoll, Mike Collins and Cian McCarthy were all in action at the same ground three years ago when Plunkett’s earned county glory.

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Darragh McCarthy and Seán Crowley came on as subs in 2023, but are set to start this weekend, while Seán White and Seán Gazdar played a part in both teams too.

Selector Conor O’Driscoll is hoping that the win three years ago will stand to Conor McCarthy’s men.

‘There’s a bit of experience there. Regarding the backroom team, Conor McCarthy is still involved from 2023 but the rest are new to it,’ O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘The last time I played myself in a county final was back in 2007 in football against Passage. Derry Collins would have been our manager that time and he’s a selector this year. It’s probably just a bit of luck that we’re back here twice in four years. I played junior for 18 or 19 years and you only got to one county final. For the lads, they’re lucky enough to be involved in two in quick succession.

‘A couple of older lads are still there and are in their mid to late 30s. Darragh Murphy is a younger fella involved and is only about 18. There’s a good mix there. You need a few older heads with experience but you need youth and freshness too.

‘It’s important to try and get a couple of young lads coming through every year. It’s hard, with a small club like Plunkett’s, to keep fresh players coming on every year. Our numbers wouldn’t naturally be that big, so it’s a challenge to keep players involved. At the moment, we can’t complain. There are good numbers there.’

The Ahiohill men are missing Brian Dowling, Pádraig Healy, Conor McCarthy and Fionn Murphy through injury but the rest of the squad are ready to go for Sunday.

Their run to the final hasn’t been smooth sailing this year. After overcoming Barryroe (1-20 to 1-11), Bantry Blues (1-21 to 0-17) and O’Donovan Rossa (1-14 to 1-7), a defeat to Kilbree (1-14 to 0-15) halted their momentum.

Getting back on track with a 0-13 to 0-12 victory over Ballinascarthy, they gained revenge on Kilbree in the Carbery final, winning 2-8 to 2-7.

County championship wins over Tracton (1-15 to 1-14) and St Finbarr’s (2-13 to 0-12) propelled them to the final. Challenges like that can benefit a team.

‘We had three one-point wins in a row and the semi-final against the Barrs was as tough as any of them. It’s just the fact that we got the goals early on. That kept a bit of light between the teams,’ O’Driscoll explained.

‘When you’ve tough opponents coming in each game, it focuses the mind and doesn’t allow people to get complacent. We’re concentrating on working hard on the pitch really and trying to put these teams under as much pressure as we can. There’s no rocket science to it.

‘We were disappointed with that performance against Kilbree. We played well against Bantry and Barryroe in the earlier couple of rounds. We were probably just a bit flat against Kilbree but were missing maybe one or two players. They were definitely better than us on the day. We had a good few wides and could have won but they deserved to win on the day.

‘It was a wake-up call to give us a bit of a shake up, to get our act together. It was maybe a turning point and after that, we started to improve again and build slowly.’

Other than their confined junior B double in 2023, Plunkett’s have only three county titles across both codes. If they were to add a sixth junior B triumph, it would mean a lot.

‘The club has only ever won a handful of counties in our 50-year history. It would be a huge boost. We’ve only got a corner of a parish and a small area. Any bit of success or any sort of silverware we get is really appreciated,’ O’Driscoll said.

‘The locals are really behind the team with the way the team is playing. It has really impressed the Ahiohill people. The manner of the last few wins has been good. Even against Tracton, we went down a point and the lads fought back and scored two points in injury time to win it. They showed a lot of fight and maturity and people like to see that. The whole community is looking forward to the occasion.’