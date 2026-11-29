SKIBBEREEN Community School are one game away from reaching the Simcox Cup final.

They take on St Francis College, Rochestown in a semi-final at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G on Monday (12 noon), hoping to reach the final again, having last won the title four years ago. Since then, Skibb lost the 2024 decider to Hamilton High School Bandon.

Clonakilty Community College and De La Salle Macroom clash on the other side of the draw.

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O’Donovan Rossa’s minor Division 1 county success included a few players from the school team. Kevin O’Donovan, who hit 0-13 in that decider, is a star man for his school while Jason Collins and Bobby Carstairs are also players to keep an eye on. Niall O’Callaghan and Dan McCarthy are part of the Castlehaven team that is navigating the county U21 A championship.

‘We had six or seven of our players playing in that Skibb minor win,’ said Skibbereen CS manager Maurice Moore.

‘What was great was that the players themselves made the decision to play for the school on the Tuesday beforehand (in their Corn Dhonncha Uí Nuanáin clash against St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland). That’s exactly what this age group needs to be doing: playing football. It’s fantastic that they had the maturity to make the decision themselves, which will stand to them in the future with their clubs or whatever they do.

‘I see Seán O’Sullivan and Tadhg Deasy out there doing a lot of work underage with Tadhg MacCárthaigh. Our own selector, Ronan O’Driscoll, is still playing with Clann na nGael and he’s telling us about all those players playing.

‘Obviously Ilen Rovers won their county championship this year at minor level. There are a lot of good players there. Aodh Whooley, whose dad Jason was a prominent senior footballer, is really developing into an exciting player too.

‘When players get accustomed to playing fast football and having so little time on it, that’s where development happens.’

Moore’s team beat Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown (1-16 to 0-10) in the Simcox Cup quarter-final and defeated Castleisland (4-23 to 2-7) in their Munster B opener. Their next challenge is another step up as St Francis College, Rochestown have recorded some big wins in the Corn Uí Mhuirí this year. Their star forward Ben Corkery-Delaney hit 1-14 in their victory over Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery in recent weeks.

The Skibbereen Community School squad for 2026/27 is Danny Collins, Neil McCarthy, Ronan Collins, Dylan Ryan, Matthew Murphy, Kevin O’Donovan, Jason Collins, Fionan Herlihy, JJ O’Brien, Darragh Crowley, Niall Hodnett, Daire Long, Fionn O’Regan, Bobby Carstairs, Charlie McCarthy, Fynn Ryan, Ryan Hegarty (all O’Donovan Rossa); Adam Limrick, Dylan O’Donoghue, Eamonn O’Donovan, Niall O’Callaghan, Dan McCarthy, Eoin Buckley, Eamonn O’Callaghan, Dylan Moloney, John O’Donovan, Jacob O’Donoghue, Dara Buckley, Hugh Buckley, TJ McCarthy, Kian O’Callaghan (all Castlehaven); Cathal Daly, Aodh Whooley, Alex Hedger, Matthew Ashe, Michael Hurley, Matthew Sellars, Conall Whooley, Shane Murphy (all Ilen Rovers); Danny O’Sullivan, Sam Kingston, Oisín O’Driscoll, Bobby O’Sullivan (all Tadhg MacCárthaigh); Will O’Donovan, Niall Keating, William Doyle (all Clann na nGael).