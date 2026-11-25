MUSKERRY club's Uíbh Laoire and Canovee now know the details of their Munster club championship finals.

Uíbh Laoire will face Kerry's Fossa on Sunday, December 6th (1pm) in Mallow in the AIB Munster IFC final.

They saw off Tipperary club Killenaule 3-14 to 2-4 in the semi-final last weekend with brothers Chris Óg and Ian Jones scoring 3-5 between them.

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Fossa possess two inter-county stars in David and Paudie Clifford and will be a difficult task for the Cork premier intermediate winners.

Canovee will play Keel, another Kerry team, on Saturday, December 5th (1pm) in Rathkeale, Limerick in the Munster JFC decider.

Kieran Cronin's team beat CJ Kickhams Mullinahone 0-13 to 1-7 in their semi-final and have only conceded one goal in their entire championship campaign.

Keel will provide a different test though and saw off Waterford's Shamrocks emphatically, 3-25 to 0-5, last weekend.

In the senior grade, Cork champions Nemo Rangers face Waterford standard-bearers Rathgormack on Sunday, December 6th (1.30pm) in Semple Stadium, Thurles.