Clonakilty 1-14

Bandon 1-8

TOM LYONS REPORTS

CLONAKILTY’S triumph in the RCM Tarmacadam junior C hurling final is a boost to the club, insists manager Niall Barrett.

It means Clon’s second team will campaign at junior B level next season, which should help hurling in the club. They had to dig deep against Bandon’s third team in the Carbery final under lights in Ahamilla on Saturday night.

Driving wind and lashing rain made conditions extremely difficult for the players, especially in the second half, but they still managed to serve up a decent game of hurling, with some fine skills on view.

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Luckily, the wind was across the pitch, which avoided a game of two distinct halves but when the rain started lashing down in the second half, scores were at a premium.

There was nothing between the sides in the first quarter, Clon a point in front courtesy of a goal from Fergal Murphy.

When Clon pulled ahead by five in the second quarter, Bandon looked in trouble, but a goal from Donncha Sheehy had the lead down to a point. Clon finished the first half stronger and led by three at the break, 1-10 to 1-7.

The rain started to lash down on the resumption and luckily the Clon pitch was in remarkable condition despite the downpour. Scores were at a premium in the conditions, Bandon failing to cope with the gale and hitting numerous wides. The Lilywhites had only a single point to show for their endeavours in the second half but credit for that goes to a tremendous Clon rearguard who fought like tigers for possession in front of reliable goalkeeper Shane Collins. At the other end of the pitch, the Clon forwards were making better use of possession, the free-taking of Ciarán Coakley being vital in difficult conditions. Clon managed four points in that half to double their lead to six, 1-14 to 1-8 at the welcome final whistle.

‘We had no second hurling team a couple of months ago and I was asked to try to round up enough players to enter the junior C championship,’ said Clonakilty manager Niall Barrett.

‘We have a lot of hurlers in Clon and I just reached out to them. We had 14 for our first challenge game against the Community College and we built it up from there. We had a great response from the players, about 24 togged out tonight and there was a good mixture of young lads coming through from minor and an older group.

‘In the conditions tonight, the game was of a very high standard. You know what to expect from Bandon, loads of hurling in that club. We knew we’d have to up our game from the last two games and the lads did just that. The commitment and work rate were savage. The back line was exceptional tonight.’

Bandon looked the better team early on as the rain held off and they had the opening two points on the board from Cormac O’Flynn and Darragh Collins.

Clon responded with points from Ciarán Coakley, the first of seven pointed frees, and Darragh Ó Mathúna.

With Joe Harrington, Mark O’Regan, the strong Donncha McCarthy, and Cormac O’Flynn to the fore, Bandon hit the front again with an Eoin Geary point, but then Clon struck for the first goal in the 11th minute from the lively Fergal Murphy. Donncha McCarthy answered from a Bandon free. There was only a point in it at the end of the first quarter, 1-2 to 0-4.

With midfielder James Costello leading the way, with good support from David Walsh, Coakley, John O’Donovan and Murphy, Clon hit a purple patch with scores from O’Donovan (two) Coakley (two frees) and Liam Knowles, only a single reply from Bandon’s Donncha McCarthy.

Five points in front, the home side seemed to have a grip on the game but, following a Joe Harrington point, the Lilywhites struck back with an opportunist goal from Donncha Sheehy in the 21st minute.

Only a point in it, and great endeavour by both sides. Back came Clon with three points before the break from Coakley (two frees) and Murphy, who then had to retire injured. Cormac O’Flynn raised a white flag for Bandon. It was Clon three to the good at half time, 1-10 to 1-7.

That was as good as the game got because of the worsening conditions in the second half. The story of that half was one of tremendous defending by the Clonakilty backs, who conceded only a single point in half an hour, to Donncha McCarthy in the 42nd minute, and of missed chances by Bandon.

There was tremendous goalkeeping by Shane Collins in the Clon goal under the high ball, and fierce determination by all the Clon players to bring home the silverware. Matteo Power, Gary Finn and Cal O’Mahony were outstanding in the Clon full-back line with Harty Cup hurler James Costello playing his heart out at midfield.

Points from Coakley (play and free) made it 1-12 to 1-8 at the end of the third quarter and the only two scores of the last, exhausting quarter came from Clon’s Costello and Coakley, free.

‘This is a great boost for hurling here in the club and means we will be playing in junior B next season, league and championship, which will be great for the young lads coming out of minor,’ said a soaked but delighted Barrett.

‘There are a lot of good hurlers coming through and they will get much more hurling next season. We badly need a strong second team to boost and put pressure on the A team. There’s great hurling potential in Clonakilty, we just have to push it on. Tough conditions tonight but a good night’s work, I’m delighted for all the lads.’

There was great rejoicing in the rain when Carbery GAA Secretary Don Desmond presented the cup to Clonakilty captain Liam Knowles.

OUR STAR: The Clash Award for man-of-the-match went to outstanding Clon corner back Matteo Power, who spearheaded a great defensive display, especially in the second half. Special mentions, too, to James Costello and Ciarán Coakley of Clon.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Ciarán Coakley 0-8 (7f); Fergal Murphy 1-1; John O’Donovan 0-2; James Costello, Liam Knowles, Darragh Ó Mathúna 0-1 each.

Bandon: Donncha Sheehy 1-0; Donncha McCarthy 0-3 (1f); Cormac O’Flynn 0-2; Joe Harrington, Darragh Collins, Eoin Geary 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Shane Collins; Matteo Power, Gary Finn, Cal O’Mahony; Eamonn O’Donovan, David Walsh, Emmet Nolan; James Costello, Liam Knowles; Darragh Ó Mathúna, Ciarán Coakley, Isa Khan; John O’Donovan, Kevin Bracken, Fergal Murphy.

Subs: Eoghan Minihane for F Murphy (30), Tadhg Healy for E O’Donovan (ht), David Harte for I Khan (48), Denis Coffey for Coakley (56), Cillian White for D Ó Mathúna (58), Fintan Keown for K Bracken (58).

Bandon: John Buckley; Tadhg O’Riordan, Joe Hebberan, Mikey Foley; Oisín Doyle, Cillian O’Mahony, David Whelton; Joe Harrington, Dan Whelton; Mark O’Regan, Donncha McCarthy, Darragh Collins; Donncha Sheehy, Cormac O’Flynn, Eoin Geary.

Subs: Charlie Kendellon for D Sheehy (40), Stephen Murphy for D Collins (45), Kyle O’Connell for D McCarthy (55), Stephen Smith for J Harrington (56).

Referee: Kevin Hourihane (Kilmacabea).