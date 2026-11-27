BARRYROE footballers are shortening the winter for their parish, as the countdown cranks up ahead of their first appearance in a county junior A football final.

The club did win a county junior B football title in 2002 and a hurling junior A crown in 2007, but have only competed in the county junior A football championship twice – first in 2023 and now this season.

This is new territory for the Sky Blues as they face Douglas’ seconds in the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork JAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday (5.30pm).

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‘A county title would mean everything. The whole parish is behind us and it would be absolutely amazing for the area,’ Barryroe boss Norman Fleming told The Southern Star.

‘I was talking to someone the other day, and they were saying well done to the lads and it’s shortening the winter for people. It’s putting a smile back on people’s faces.

‘Everybody knows it was a tough couple of weeks in the parish, with the unfortunate passing of Ryan and Olan O’Donovan’s cousin David Walsh. Sport can be a great way of getting communities to rally together. Barryroe is no different.

‘We’ve got a great area down here. Everything that happens in the area, everybody comes out and supports us. Be it GAA, The Lifeboat Inn or whatever community event it is, the parish gets behind them.

‘I’m just very thankful to everyone to date. All the well wishes. All the bunting and flags around the parish. It’s phenomenal to see the support at the matches. No doubt there'll be a big crowd in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday.’

This is a second county final in two weeks for the parish too, with the U18 Ibane Ladies winning last Sunday against Fermoy. Add in the Ibane Gaels hurlers starting their county championship in the coming weeks and it’s a busy few weeks for the area.

Another novelty for the men’s team is that it will be a first appearance in the home of Cork GAA for most of the squad. Only Ryan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy have played there before with Cork underage sides.

‘Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a beautiful stadium, a lovely surface. For any young fella growing up in Cork, that’s where he wants to play football or play hurling. The lads are really looking forward to the opportunity to get to play there. It’ll be a great experience for everyone,’ Fleming added.

‘Hopefully the lads will enjoy the experience at the weekend, embrace it and take it in their stride.’

Of course, this is a team who have a fearlessness about them. A mature group for such a young team.

‘I was laughing with Liam Colbert one night at training. I was saying that in the starting team against Aghinagh, he was the oldest player in goal at 26. I think Ryan was the next oldest player at 24. There’s a young bunch but they just take things in their stride,’ Fleming said.

‘That’s the great thing about youth – they don’t worry about things too much and they don’t get nervous. It’s another game for them. Momentum is great and hopefully we can keep it going for one more step.

‘They’ve been around for a while. The likes of James (Moloney), Adam (McSweeney), Conn (Dineen) and Ryan (O’Donovan) were thrown in at 17 or 18 years of age and they’ve been backbones to our team for the last number of years and have grown in stature. In fairness, they’re bringing the younger lads on with them.

‘The lads have played at good competitive levels at underage with Ibane Gaels and played in a number of West Cork U21 championships. They even got to the county U21 final last year against Douglas. At minor level, we’re playing premier one or premier two. That’s the level that you want to be playing and competing at. Our lads don’t fear playing these other teams at this stage.’

There is obvious attacking talent in this Barryroe group. Ryan O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy have all got inter-county experience but it’s the defence that has shone in recent times too.

They haven’t conceded a goal in their last five matches, having previously let in goals in Carbery group games against St Colum’s and Goleen, while goalkeeper Liam Colbert has kept six clean sheets.

‘Conceding goals was something that we addressed at the start of the year. We lost out to Kilmacabea and gave away three goals. In the previous game, against Kilbrittain, we gave away three goals and it was something that we really had to look at this year,’ Fleming explained.

‘I want to give great credit to our coach Declan O’Dwyer. Deco has come in this year and he’s been phenomenal with the group. The lads have really responded to him. His training is very good and he speaks to the lads very well. He knows what we need to do. The level of detail is second to none and credit to the lads for implementing what Deco has taught them.

‘Myself and Kieran Griffin are there with this being our third year. Kieran is a stalwart with Barryroe over the years. When he speaks to the lads, they listen to him. Daithí O’Leary came in with us last year kind of working on the stats. He’s a good Kiskeam man and passionate about his football. He has a great eye for detail and a great way of speaking and communicating.

‘We have a good tight bunch there and it’s going well at the moment,’ the manager concluded as the Sky Blues hope to celebrate the Christmas season with a county title.