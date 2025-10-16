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16 Oct, 2025
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16 Oct, 2025
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The Big Story
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15 hours ago
Farmers must be vigilant and note names of contractors on land - ICMSA
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15 hours ago
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16 hours ago
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Hospital saga is a sobering lesson
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Marketing manager (48) had €500 of cocaine in five bags
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Garrylucas an ‘emergency nightmare’
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Leap man charged with handling stolen goods and cocaine
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Safety partnership plan to tackle drug debt crime
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10 Nov, 2026
Cork councillors demand dedicated Uisce Éireann liaison officer over communication failures
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10 Nov, 2026
It’s great seeing kids being inspired: Studio in Ballydehob remains a true mecca for the arts
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