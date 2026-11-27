CONN Dineen was in the same class at school as Barryroe teammates Adam McSweeney, James Moloney and Ryan O’Donovan.

This Saturday they have the chance to win a county title together when Barryroe face Douglas in the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork JAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (5.30pm).

In the team that played the county semi-final against Aghinagh, only goalkeeper Liam Colbert was older than the four friends in the starting team. Even at 24 years of age, they are leaders in this young Barryroe outfit.

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‘I’m best friends with all of them growing up through the years. I’m really looking forward to having a chance to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with them,’ Dineen explained.

‘It’s a dream to get to this stage. There’s extra motivation with myself, Adam, James and Ryan growing up in the same class as David Walsh. Unfortunately, we lost him a couple of weeks ago.

‘The whole parish has been behind us and has been great in supporting us. It’s great to have football – that’s extra motivation for us at the moment. Just to hopefully do it for Dave.’

This is a young Barryroe team with key players like Olan O’Donovan (21), Luke Murphy (19) and Mike Collins (18) all playing U21 this year.

‘I’m like a babysitter now at 24 as the third oldest outfield player starting against Aghinagh. It’s a young team but I think that stands to us. That won’t faze us at all. The younger lads, they’ve been in plenty of finals, like the U21 county final last year. They’re used to the big occasion,’ the Barryroe vice-captain added.

‘I think Páirc Uí Chaoimh will suit them, just to have the opportunity to express themselves. Liam Colbert was the oldest player that started against Aghinagh, I think he’s 26. We still have plenty of experienced players there who have been training with us all year but it is a young group.’

Only Ryan O’Donovan and Luke Murphy have played there before and, understandably, Dineen and Co cannot wait.

‘It’s going to be some occasion and the parish really is just looking forward to it. We haven’t been in this situation before in a county football final. It’s unprecedented and we’re really looking forward to it,’ he said.

‘Páirc Uí Chaoimh under the lights on a Saturday evening, you can’t beat it. We started off in January, it’s been a long year but to get the chance to play a final in this stadium at the end of November, it’s really special. It’s what we’ve trained all year for and it’s just great to have the opportunity to play there.’

The starting team includes two sets of brothers – the Dineens, Conn and Dermot, and the Moloneys, James and Daniel.

‘It’s great to have a brother on the team. It’s great to have the opportunity to play with Dermot. It’s extra special then having the opportunity to win with someone in your family. James and Daniel would feel the same,’ Dineen said.

‘There’s great camaraderie within the group all year. Everyone feels like everyone’s brother on the team. We’re all very close. It’s such a tight group.’

Dineen is also part of a Barryroe defence that hasn’t conceded a goal in five championship matches.

‘It mightn’t get talked about a lot as we have very talented forwards but we take real pride as defenders. It’s the whole team pressing from the front that allows our backs to get a bit of time and prevent the goal from going in,’ Dineen noted.

‘There’s been serious work in fairness to our coaches, Deccie (O’Dwyer), Norman (Fleming), Kieran (Griffin) and Daithí (O’Leary). We felt like we were leaking goals a bit too much last year so there’s been extra emphasis put on. Hopefully it stays that way for the final.’

The club already plays in the county premier junior hurling championship. To compete at county level in both codes in 2027 would be special.

‘It would mean everything. To get to the premier junior status in football is such a great opportunity for the team. Our supporters have been absolutely unbelievable this year, as they are every year,’ he said.

‘The parish is decorated in blue. There are cars painted blue, flags everywhere. We’ve had so many games this year, but they’ve been up and down the county supporting us. This would mean everything to them and to the team.’