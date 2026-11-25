Clonakilty Community College 0-17

Presentation Secondary School Milltown 1-14

CLONAKILTY Community College were denied victory in this TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 1 clash in Páirc Uí Rinn curtesy of a late Killian Fitzgerald two-pointer free but still sealed progressed to the quarter-finals.

This was due to St Brendan's College Killarney beating St Flannan's College Ennis elsewhere, 5-11 to 1-9.

Micheál O'Sullivan's team recorded scores through Conrad Murphy, Riley O'Donovan (both Barryroe) and Tom Whooley (Clonakilty).

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Clon's final group game will be against the Killarney school on Friday, December 11th.

Although, if Clon beat De La Salle Macroom on Thursday, December 3rd in the Simcox Cup semi-final, the Munster game will be moved to Monday, December 14th to accommodate for the Cork county decider.

The West Cork school's final game against the Sem will decide who finishes top with only a win enough for Clon to leapfrog their Kerry counterparts.

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Hamilton High School Bandon 1-12

St Francis College Rochestown 0-15

A respectable draw for Paddy Lordan's Hammies in their Corn Uí Mhuirí Group 2 clash in Midleton but this is one the West Cork school might have left behind them.

They led 1-9 to 0-7 at half-time but a Rochestown comeback denied them maximum points.

Scorers for the Bandon school included Daniel Murphy (Bandon, 0-4), Conail Hurley (Bandon, 1-1), Olan Kelly (Newcestown, 0-2), Aidan O'Driscoll (Bandon), Harry Forbes (Ahán Gaels), Oran Coughlan (Bandon), Donal McSweeney (Newcestown) and Gearóid Donegan (Owen Gaels).

Ben Corkery-Delaney scored 0-10 for Rochestown who progressed to the quarter-finals with two wins and a draw.

The result means that Hammies need their West Cork neighbours Mount Saint Michael Rosscarbery to beat Intermediate School Killorglin in the last group game, which is provisionally down for next Wednesday, December 2nd (12.30pm) in Banteer.

If Rosscarbery win, Hammies progress but any other result means the Bandon school are eliminated.

With today's result, it means Rosscarbery are eliminated from the competition no matter what happens next week.

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Skibbereen Community School 4-11

Pobalscoil Corca Dhuibhne 1-12

Another fantastic result for Maurice Moore's Skibbereen Community School who progress to the knockout stages of the Corn Dhonncha Uí Nuanáin with two wins from two, following a victory over Corca Dhuibhne in Currans.

They beat St Patrick's Secondary School Castleisland 4-23 to 2-7 last week too meaning they topped the group with a combined winning margin of 30 points.

Castleisland join Skibb in the top two having beat Corca Dhuibhne earlier in the campaign.

Moore's team also have a Simcox Cup semi-final to look forward to against St Francis College Rochestown next Monday (12pm) in Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G.