Uibh Laoire 3-14

Killenaule 2-4

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

IT was straightforward enough in the end for hotly fancied Uibh Laoire in the AIB Munster club intermediate football championship semi-final clash with Killenaule at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Trailing by eight points at the interval, the writing was clearly on the wall for Tipperary standard-bearers, who provided little more than token resistance as Uibh Laoire piled on the punishment in earnest in the second half on Saturday.

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Yet, it’s fair to say Uibh Laoire didn’t have things all their own way during the opening 30 minutes.

Killenaule, with Tipp senior Paudie Feehan to the fore at midfield, certainly matched the Inchigeelagh side territorially before the break, stringing some promising moves together with regularity.

The visitors’ forwards were extremely shot-shy when in an advanced position, however, and such over-elaboration played right into the hands of a well-drilled Uibh Laoire rearguard.

Aside from that, not a whole lot went right for the Premier County men, who effectively gifted Uibh Laoire a goal in the tenth minute, and conceded a two-pointer from a questionable free nearing half time.

Those were pivotal moments in the first half, as Uibh Laoire manager John McNulty acknowledged afterwards.

‘You could say we were a bit flattered to be so far ahead at the interval. We were a little nervous at that start, having not played for three weeks, but then we kinda got into the flow of the game and we were happy enough at half-time,’ he revealed.

Making the point that Killenaule have some good players, McNulty wasn’t surprised they competed well in the first half.

‘They’re a strong, physical side, they’ve got a couple of players, their full-back and midfielder, who played senior football with Tipp. In fairness, they kept fighting until the end today.

‘There were a few things about our performance we’d like to improve upon, but we have two weeks to prepare for a Munster final now.

‘It’s a fantastic opportunity, one that doesn’t come along too often, and we’ll be hoping to make the most of it,’ McNulty added.

Never headed at any stage, Uibh Laoire made a major breakthrough after Killenaule carelessly conceded possession while working the ball out of defence, allowing Chris Óg Jones to set Ian Jones up for a goal that made it 1-2 to 0-1.

Killenaule didn’t register a score from play until Paudie Feehan pointed in the 19th minute, and Uibh Laoire quickly replied through corner-back Daniel O’Riordan, who took a pass from corner-forward Sean O’Leary to score with style.

For all that, Uibh Laoire, 1-4 to 0-2 ahead, weren’t dictating matters, which meant their marquee inside attackers Chris Óg Jones and Ian Jones were denied a decent service.

Chris Óg, having got Uibh Laoire off the mark in the third minute, went the rest of the first half without a score, while Ian likewise didn’t add to his tally after being gifted the goal chance as a result of sloppy Killenaule play at the back.

Killenaule’s prospects went rapidly into decline as the first half drew to a close, however, due in part to a couple of decisions that went against them.

Firstly, Paudie Feehan was harshly penalised for charging when moving forward menacingly with the ball in his possession in the 22nd minute. Then came the dubious free that led to an expertly converted two-pointer by Uibh Laoire skipper Cathal Vaughan seven minutes later.

Preceded by an exchange of scores between Uibh Laoire wing-back Ciarán Galvin and Killenaule full-forward Michael Doyle, from a free, Vaughan’s sublime point put seven between the teams.

Another superb effort by Vaughan from a free out near the left touchline enabled Uibh Laoire to finish the first half 1-8 to 0-3 to the good.

With so little to show for their spirited efforts in the first half, it was no surprise Killenaule looked a deflated and demoralised outfit in the second half.

Uibh Laoire, for their part, proceeded to turn on the power, emphasising their superiority when Chris Óg Jones completed a slick, cohesive raid with a stunning goal in the 36th minute.

Following good work by Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan, Ian Jones found the net again two minutes later to make it 3-11 to 0-3.

As the second half aged, the difference in class was plain for all to see before Luke Ryan and centre-back Joe O’Dwyer shared a couple of consolation goals for Killenaule in the dying minutes.

In the final analysis, it was a job well done by the Cork kingpins, but they don’t need to be told they’ll face a much stiffer test in the final against Kerry champions Fossa, who will have the Clifford brothers Paudie and the peerless David spearheading their bid for provincial glory.

OUR STAR: In finishing with 2-3 from play, Ian Jones merits the top rating.

Scorers

Uibh Laoire: I Jones 2-3; C Óg Jones 1-2 (1f); C Vaughan 0-3 (2ptf, 1f); D O’Riordan 0-2; S Pickering, T Roberts, C Galvin, J Creedon (f) 0-1 each.

Killenaule: L Ryan 1-2 (2f); Joe O’Dwyer 1-0; O Feehan, M Doyle (f) 0-1 each.

Uibh Laoire: J Creedon; B Murphy, D O’Donovan, D O’Riordan; S O’Riordan, C O’Riordan, C Galvin; T Roberts, C O’Leary; J McSweeney, C Vaughan, S Pickering; S O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: B Cronin for Vaughan (39), K Manning for C O’Riordan (45), B O’Riordan for O’Leary (45), A O’Brien for S O’Riordan (52), L Kearney for McSweeney (55).

Killenaule: John O’Dwyer; J Hassett, J Feehan, T Ryan; C O’Dwyer, Joe O’Dwyer, D Doyle; O O’Dwyer, P Feehan; T Keaveney, L Ryan, O Scally; C Barrett, M Doyle, F Fitzgerald.

Subs: M Stakelum for O O’Dwyer (41), E Shaw for Fitzgerald (41), C Johnson-Croke for C O’Dwyer (47), E Byrne for P O’Dwyer (52), J Ryan for D Doyle (55).

Referee: E O’Muircheartaigh (Kerry).