CHRISTMAS may be coming but the All-Ireland club championships are the gift that keeps on giving for GAA followers country-wide.

The senior provincial football championships provided another Ulster classic with defending champions Scotstown of Monaghan beating St Eunans of Donegal on penalties after the sides could not be separated by extra-time.

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Crossmaglen’s 1-18 to 0-17 win over Edendork the following day might not have been quite as eventful, but still held the interest all through, with a huge late goal chance spurned by the Tyrone side that would have made the closing seconds very interesting. The final between Scotstown and Crossmaglen on Sunday, December 6th, is one for the diaries.

In Munster, Nemo Rangers did the expected with an easy 3-16 to 0-12 win over Fr Casey’s of Limerick, but the assumed Cork v Kerry final clash against Dr Crokes will not now come to pass after the Kerry kingpins were shocked by Rathgormack of Waterford who won 2-10 to 0-14 in Fraher Field, Dungarvan. Despite our own experiences with Carbery Rangers against The Nire in 2016 – the last Waterford team to reach the Munster club final as it happens – we didn’t give Rathgormack much chance of repeating the trick in these pages last week.

Dr Crokes are far more experienced at this stage than we were and even had forewarning by virtue of a single-point win at the same venue against the same opposition two years ago. That said, a Waterford team hadn’t beaten Kerry opponents in this competition since Ballinacourty ousted Kilcummin at the same stage in 2007. This Crokes team might fall into the Eamonn Dunphy category of ‘good, but not great’, yet we still figured the Munster champions of 2024 would have enough in the tank with the experience of the likes of Shane Murphy, Fionn Fitzgerald, Gavin White, Tony Brosnan and Brian Looney among others.

Rathgormack, though, were driven by a handful of Waterford senior footballers and this game was their target since convincingly beating The Nire in the county final a month ago.

Waterford teams have always brought spirit and fight, but the trump card for this team was the scoring prowess of Francis Roche, Jason Curry and Conor Murray. Roche got six points from play, while Curry and Murray got the all-important second-half goals in a five-minute spell that won Rathgormack the game. Congratulations to them for proving most of us completely wrong.

Their reward is a Munster final against Nemo Rangers after they blitzed Fr Caseys with three goals in the opening 12 minutes on their way to a 16-point lead at half-time, rendering the second half a matter of procession. Nemo look in good form and will be firm favourites to secure a remarkable 18th Munster senior club crown in Semple Stadium on Sunday week.

Rathgormack, though, will be expected to provide a much stiffer test than they faced last Sunday, and will relish the chance to take another big scalp after Dr Crokes and become the first Waterford team to win a senior club provincial football title. For the record, every other county in Munster has at least one title to their name.

One provincial championship will be decided this weekend when Castlebar Mitchels take on Salthill Knocknacarra at 1pm on Sunday, with the Mayo club having home town advantage in MacHale Park. Mayo football is, of course, on a crest of a wave after the long-awaited All-Ireland win, but Salthill will be buzzing themselves after dethroning Roscommon club St Brigids in the semi-final in such dramatic fashion.

This one is set up to be an exciting encounter with very little to choose between the teams. I’m tempted to suggest that home court advantage might just see Castlebar shade it, but I think Salthill have the slightly stronger side on paper and can go into enemy territory and return with the spoils. Johnny Maher, Matthew Thompson and Rob Finnerty are a trio that take a lot of holding at this level. Good luck to Leap man Ruairi Hourihane who is part of the Salthill playing panel this year after transferring from Kilmacabea, after years commuting for both Kilmacabea and Carbery.

Prior to that game, on Saturday, the finalist for the Leinster equivalent will be decided with two derby clashes. First up, it’s Meath versus Westmeath in the form of Wolfe Tones versus The Downs at 1.30pm in Ashbourne, before Cuala of Dublin take on Portarlington of Laois in Parnell Park an hour later. Cuala are among the favourites for outright honours and should progress, while I’ll tip up our 2003 All-Ireland junior final opponents from Meath to join them based on little more than a hunch and the memories of years ago.

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Returning to matters more local, there is only one show in town this weekend for football followers in the south-west, as Barryroe look to take the giant leap out of junior A ranks and join last year’s winners Kilmacabea in the premier junior grade. All roads lead to SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh for the 5.30pm throw-in against city champions Douglas on Saturday.

Seventy-three clubs started out on the journey in the various Cork junior A championships, and now only two remain.

This may be Douglas’ second string outfit that Barryroe will face, but they are backboned by the U21 team that won the city A championship and are in a county semi-final, aided by a number of experienced operators who played for Douglas seniors for several years, such as Kevin Hayes Curtin in the full-back line. It’s quite likely Hayes-Curtin will be detailed to use his experience to mark the in-form Ryan O’Donovan. That battle alone could go a long way to determining the outcome of this encounter.

Douglas saw off Carrigaline’s second team and Charleville each by six points in the quarter-final and semi-final, so they head into this game in good fettle. Barryroe, for their part, will be looking to pick up where they left off in extra-time against Aghinagh, when they clicked into gear to come out convincing winners after another tight battle. Barryroe’s progress through Carbery and beyond has been built on a mean defence, strong runners around the middle and the scoring prowess of O’Donovan, his namesake and cousin Olan, and Luke Murphy.

The Ibane project is very much starting to bear fruit for the men in blue, and they have some very good young players to build around for the future. They will be hoping to climb another rung up the ladder, and from there the prospects are endless. Just look at some of the winners from the last ten years, with 2017 winners Knocknagree now a premier senior team, with the likes of Kilshannig and Uibh Laoire now senior A clubs.

Recent winners Kilmurry and Canovee won the intermediate A and premier junior Cork titles just a few short weeks ago. The reward for the winners here is the chance to escape the minefield, even if it is a much reduced minefield from the competition of yore, and take their place amongst the top 60 teams in the official Cork GAA graded championships.

I have faith that Barryroe can do the needful, their need is greater than Douglas, and that will keep the small but hardy band of Barryroe followers now residing in the Rosscarbery area happy until Christmas at least. I look forward to hearing the sounds of ‘Barryroe, Barryroe’ emanating from the square again this weekend! Good luck to all involved.

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I was disappointed to hear that the four-point goal will not be implemented and I feel the counter-arguments I’ve heard have been quite weak.

The main reason for refusal centred on teams becoming more defensive and sitting deep to prevent goals, which is rather easily rebutted in that teams would equally incentivised to go for goals, while sitting deep is not a winning formula given the ability of teams to kick two-pointers these days. That was the main reason for refusal among a host of similarly watery counter-points. Hopefully this one will come back around again before too long.