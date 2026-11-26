ERIKA O’Shea’s stock continues to rise Down Under.

The Macroom native was selected on the 2026 Australian Women’s Football League All-Australian Team following her standout performances for the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

The former Cork ladies footballer was selected along with three other Irish-born players, Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Aine McDonagh (Galway) and Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).

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O’Shea was also one of four North Melbourne players picked in the team, emphasising her importance for the club.

This Friday, she will be chasing her third AFLW title in a row when North Melbourne face Melbourne Demons (8.45am) in IKON Park.

North Melbourne beat Sydney Swans in last weekend’s preliminary final 83-51 with O’Shea starting at half-back. She surpassed the 50-game milestone for North Melbourne last year, has taken that number to 63 games this year and has enjoyed her best season statistically too.

O’Shea’s disposals, kicks, handballs and frees won have all gone up in 2026.

Furthermore, she has recorded three goal assists, one behind and a goal scored in a 65-34 victory over the Demons earlier this season.