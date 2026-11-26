Canovee 0-13

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone 1-7

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

CANOVEE overcame Tipperary champions CJ Kickhams Mullinahone despite an inconsistent performance in the AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship semi-final at Ardfinnan on Saturday.

A seven-point advantage early in the second half looked to have the Cork champions firmly on course for a Munster final appearance. However, Mullinahone refused to lie down. Ten minutes later, the sides were level.

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The Tipperary men certainly gave the travelling supporters the jitters when they wasted two chances to take control of the contest.

But Canovee steadied themselves when it mattered most. Three unanswered points, including a late brace from Jack Kelleher, saw them safely through to the Munster final where they will face Kerry champions Keel in early December.

Acknowledging that his team had jumped a tricky hurdle, Canovee manager Kieran Cronin praised the spirit his side had shown late on.

‘In fairness, the boys found a way to get over the line again,’ he said.

‘It was a powerful finish to the game. Jack Kelleher came in with a big score late on and that saw us out. The boys have to be commended again for having the mindset to see the game out.

‘All we wanted today was to scrape whatever way we could to get into another Munster final, and that game will certainly stand to us going forward.’

For the opening 20 minutes, it was a cagey affair, as both sides were guilty of some poor shooting.

It was the Tipp side that opened the scoring on five minutes before Jack Kelleher ran straight through the Mullinahone defence, only to see his shot crack off the crossbar and deflect over for a point on ten minutes.

Mullinahone had two goal chances, with Odhran O’Driscoll producing an all-important block on 18 minutes, as the ball looked to be net-bound.

Ned O’Meara sent over the resulting 45, giving his side the lead.

Needing to up the tempo, Canovee’s Daire McMahon fed O’Driscoll, who blazed a glorious goal chance wide of the target. That opportunity seemed to stir the Muskerry men into action, and Kelleher levelled proceedings on 22 minutes, 0-2 apiece.

Additional points from Kelleher, Eoghan Lehane and Conor Dodd in the remaining eight minutes handed the Cork champions a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

The second half opened with the Tipp side landing the first blow, but four scores, including a two-pointer from Kelleher, had his side out in front by 0-10 to 0-3 after 36 minutes.

Amazingly, the sides were level on 50 minutes, thanks in no small part to a goal on 45 minutes from Tipperary footballer Martin Kehoe.

However, Canovee kept their composure when it mattered most as Kelleher (two) and Mark Walsh added the all-important scores to seal a hard-earned victory and book their place in the Munster final.

OUR STAR: Odhran O’Driscoll put in more than a cameo role here, providing an all-important block and going close in front of goal. However, Jack Kelleher was our Star man, centre stage for much of the drama. He finished with seven points.

Scorers

Canovee: J Kelleher 0-7 (1 2pt); D McMahon, C Dodd 0-2 each; M Walsh, E Lehane 0-1 each.

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone: N O’Meara 0-4 (4f); M Kehoe 1-1; D Linnane, S Rowan 0-1 each.

Canovee: F Condon; P Buckley, L Kelleher, W Ahern; O O’Driscoll, R Delaney, E Lehane; A Murphy, S O’Connor; C Dodd, E Dodd, J Moynihan; G Coleman, D McMahon, J Kelleher.

Subs: M Walsh and E McNabola for G Coleman and A Murphy (47), E Cunningham for S O’Connor (57), M Healy for C Dodd (59).

CJ Kickhams Mullinahone: G Horan; C O’Brien, C White, M Coady, A Britton; D Linnane, S Curran, D O’Brien; A Curran, P Curran; E Keane, M Kehoe, S Rowan; E O’Dwyer, N O’Meara, K Walzer.

Subs: A Britton for E Keane (36), M Dirren for E O’Dwyer (55).

Referee: Gary Twomey (Clare).