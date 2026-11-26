O‘Donovan Rossa 1-22

Croke Rovers 2-14

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

O’DONOVAN Rossa has waited 18 years for another county minor football title. On Sunday, the Skibbereen club finally ended that drought, producing a superb second-half performance to overcome Croke Rovers and bring silverware back to the club.

At a time when the club is coming to terms with the loss of its senior status, this victory provides a huge lift and offers genuine encouragement for the future.

There is no denying that the laurels lay with the best team at Clondrohid on Sunday, as the Rossa minors were crowned Rebel Óg Cork County ETB U18 Division 1 Football Championship winners.

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The Skibbereen team enjoyed a five-point victory over Croke Rovers (Castlemagner/Kilbrin) in an excellent final played before a large and animated attendance.

In a game of changing fortunes, the young Rossas recovered from the concession of an early goal to trail by only a point after a tight first half. They quickly got on level terms on the resumption and went into the lead for the first time, but in the 39th minute conceded a second goal and fell into a four-point deficit subsequently, 0-15 to 2-13.

The game changed dramatically in the 47th minute when Joe Connolly found the net for Rossas at the second attempt. From there to the finish, the West Cork side was rampant and outscored the Duhallow boys by 1-7 to 0-1 to earn a deserved victory and a first county minor title in 18 years for the club.

The scenes of elation from the Rossa players, mentors and supporters which greeted the final whistle demonstrated just how much this county title win means to the Skibbereen club.

‘We are 18 years waiting for a county minor title and this one is really special,’ manager Dan Connolly said.

‘The club lost its senior status this year but this win will be a tremendous boost for morale as these minors are the future of the club and provide great hope for the years ahead.’

Rossa had many heroes in this win and none more so than centre-forward Kevin O’Donovan who finished with a tally of 0-13, which included a vital two-pointer just after the Rossa goal and that put them into the lead in the 49th minute – an advantage they never lost subsequently.

Full-back Neil McCarthy and his flankers were excellent and outside them Danny Collins and his wing-backs were very hard working and enterprising. Niall Hodnett, along with his partner Ronan Collins at midfield, put in a fine hour. Up front, Kevin O’Donovan led the attack in style, Joe Connolly was a constant threat at full forward, Jason Collins helped himself to 0-3, Bobby Carstairs had a terrific opening half and, really, this was overall a superb team performance.

It needed to be as Croke Rovers are a fine side with some outstanding individual performers, but lacking the all-round balance of the Skibb boys.

Croke Rovers got off to a dream start with a goal in the second minute from midfielder Seán O’Riordan followed immediately by a point from a Fionn O’Shea free. It took the winners until the seventh minute to get a score on the board – Jason Collins on the mark.

Kevin O’Donovan added a point from play but Crokes hit back with a brace from Conor Jones to go four points clear after 13 minutes.

A point apiece from Joe Connolly and Kevin O’Donovan were signs that the West Cork boys were getting to grips with the situation. They were awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Connolly was brought down in the goalmouth. Kevin O’Donovan stepped up to take the kick, sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, but his low drive went screaming just wide of the post.

O’Donovan made no mistake when pointing from an 18th-minute free. When Crokes had a point from Colm Cronin, the Rossa centre-forward took another point in reply. Croke’s wing-back Jack Rahilly shoved the margin back out to two points, 1-5 to 0-6, but Rossas drew level with points from Odhran Herlihy and Jason Collins.

A two-pointer from Fionn O’Shea free was augmented by another point from Rahilly to re-open a three point deficit for the Skibb side, but two points in added time from Connolly and O’Donovan narrowed the gap to the minimum, 1-8 to 0-10. It was anybody’s game at this stage.

Immediately from the throw-in, Kevin O’Donovan pointed to level the scores. Dylan Ryan put Skibb ahead for the first time after 35 minutes. O’Donovan, from a free, and Ryan again added points to ease Rossa three points clear on 38, but a minute later Croke’s Fionn O’Shea palmed a cross to the Rossa net in a crowded goalmouth to level matters once again.

Kevin O’Donovan kicked a superb Rossas’ point but the Duhallow boys hit back with four points in a row to lead 2-13 to 0-15 early in the final quarter.

Rossa needed a break and it came in the 47th minute – Joe Connolly forced the ball to the Croke’s net after his first effort had been well stopped by goalkeeper Adam O’Carroll.

O’Donovan added a two-pointer from a free to put Skibb into the lead and they never looked back thereafter.

Three more points from O’Donovan, one each from Collins and Connolly, had the West champions six points clear on 55. After Conor Cronin had a final point for Crokes, Rossa corner-back JJ O’Brien made a smashing block to deny the Duhallow side the goal they needed. Despite heavy pressure the Rossa defence held firm until the final whistle.

Scorers

O’Donovan Rossa: K O’Donovan 0-13 (1 2pf, 3f); J Connolly 1-3; J Collins 0-3; D Ryan 0-2; O Herlihy 0-1.

Croke Rovers: F O’Shea 1-3 (1 2ptf, 1f); S O’Riordan 1-3 (1 2pt); C Jones 0-4; J Rahilly 0-2; B O’Driscoll, C Cronin 0-1 each.

O’Donovan Rossa: Fionn Herlihy; JJ O’Brien, Neil McCarthy, Charlie McCarthy; Dylan Ryan, Danny Collins, Mathew Murphy; Ronan Collins, Niall Hodnett; Odhran Herlihy, Kevin O’Donovan, Darragh Crowley; Bobby Carstairs, Joe Connolly, Jason Collins.

Croke Rovers: Adam O’Carroll; Rhys Casey, Mark Fitzgerald, Callum Twohig Bell; Killian Fitzgerald, Darragh Hogan, Jack Rahilly; Barry O’Driscoll, Seán O’Riordan; Calum Dempsey, Conor Harrington, Seán Higgins; Conor Jones, Fionn O’Shea, Colm Cronin.

Subs: Peter Jones (20), Mark Cronin (38).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).