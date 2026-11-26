ON THIS week’s podcast, Kieran chats to David Burkey and Will Rossall from the De Courcey Amateur Boxing Club in Bandon to discuss an annual show in the club.

The Bandon Brawl is set for its fourth edition on Sunday, December 6th in Bandon GAA Club. This is a big event for the club and for boxing in West Cork.

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It’s a club that has catered for fighters such as Conor ‘The Bullet’ O’Donovan from Macroom born and Bandon native Joseph ‘The Lawman’ Lawlor, Bandon, both of whom have enjoyed big success this year.

Rossall is a well renowned boxing trainer in the club while Burke is a coach and a PRO at the club.

On this episode, both coaches talk about what to expect in the event, the history of the club and why boxing is so important to the people in West Cork.

Also on the show, we look ahead to Barryroe’s county junior A football final against Douglas this Saturday (5.30pm) in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Sky blues are looking for their fourth trophy this year and are a team flying on confidence right now.

St Oliver Plunkett’s are in the county junior B hurling final too against Newtownshandrum (2pm) in Páirc Uí Rinn.

There was great success for Uibh Laoire, Canovee, O’Donovan Rossa and West Cork soccer in the past week too.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

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