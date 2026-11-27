THIS Barryroe team is one for the present and the future.

Ryan O’Donovan, at just 24, was their oldest outfield player in the Cork junior A football semi-final win against Aghinagh.

With David O’Sullivan (34) among the subs and Seán Holland (29) injured, the average age of the starting team was around 22, give or take a few months.

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Goalkeeper Liam Colbert, at 26, brought the age up slightly.

The rest of the starting team included Michael Walsh (23), Sean O’Riordan (23), James Moloney (24), Conn Dineen (24), Diarmuid McCarthy (21), Daniel Moloney (19), Dermot Dineen (19), Tomás Ó Buachalla (22), Luke Murphy (19), Mike Collins (18), Adam McSweeney (24), Ryan O’Donovan (24), Jamie Collins (18) and Olan O’Donovan (21).

‘It’s a young bunch but they just take things in their stride. That’s the great thing about youth – they don’t worry about things too much and they don’t get nervous. It’s another game for them,’ says Barryroe boss Norman Fleming.

And he’s right about the fearlessness of youth. They won’t get fazed by the bright lights of Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening in the county junior A football final. It’s another game to win. And this group is used to winning.

Already this season Barryroe have won three trophies across league and championship, so they’re on the cusp of the dream season if they get the job done this weekend.

There’s crucial experience in the ranks too, some elder statesmen who add balance to a youthful squad. Against Aghinagh, David O’Sullivan (34), Jerome O’Brien (32), Conor O’Regan (28) and Gearóid Holland (37) came off the bench. The calm heads to get the job done. Seán Holland, soon to join the 30 club, could be another option this weekend, if he wins his fitness battle.

Twenty-four players have been used in this campaign, so add in Jack Murphy (30), Brian O’Donovan (26), Cian O’Sullivan (22) and Aaron Fleming (19) to get a sense of this squad’s youthful profile.

Perhaps then it’s no surprise that they turned on the afterburners in extra-time of the semi-final win against Aghinagh. Afterwards, Norman Fleming highlighted their fitness levels.

‘That stood to us in the West Cork final, in the game against Castlemagner (county quarter-final) and I think it showed there again in extra-time today,’ the Barryroe manager said.

The shared hope is that Barryroe can finish the job on Saturday and take the next step in their journey. Carbery champions for the first time in 2023, they’re the top team in their home patch again this season, and poised to kick on, driven by youth and experience.

There’s more to come, too. When All-Ireland-winning Cork minors Conrad Murphy and Riley O’Donovan are eligible to play adult next season, Barryroe could field a youthful attack who have all played inter-county – including Ryan O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan, Luke Murphy and Mike Collins.