Rosscarbery rowers flying Ireland flag at Home International

ROSSCARBERY Rowing Club will have a strong presence on the international stage this weekend, with four members of the club involved in the 2026 Home International Rowing Beach Sprints.

The competition, which takes place at Nairn Beach, near Inverness in Scotland on Saturday sees the top beach sprint rowers competing for international honours.

Rosscarbery’s Gabrielle O’Donoghue and Jack Hehir will both compete for Ireland, continuing the club’s growing representation on the world stage.

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Jeff O’Donoghue has been selected as head coach of Team Ireland for the event, while Martin Hehir travels as team manager.

Having such a large group representing Ireland at this prestigious event is a very proud achievement for Rosscarbery Rowing Club and reflects the club’s growing involvement in what is a rapidly growing Olympic rowing discipline.