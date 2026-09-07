Ring Rowing Club duo Noel Creedon and Neil O’Sullivan strike gold at coastal championships

RING Rowing Club’s Noel Creedon and Neil O’Sullivan delivered a superb display of coastal rowing at the Swift Irish Coastal Sculling Championships in Wicklow, returning home to West Cork with a haul of silver, bronze and gold medals.

The action began in the men’s singles, where O’Sullivan powered his way to a hard-earned silver medal, with clubmate Creedon following closely behind to secure bronze.

But the day was far from over.

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Just an hour later, the Ring duo teamed up for the coastal double scull. In a fiercely contested and action-packed field, Creedon and O’Sullivan produced a determined performance to claim gold, adding another Irish championship title to their growing medal collection.

And there was still time for one more race.

Joining forces with rowers from Kilmacsimon, the pair lined up in the men’s senior coxed quad. Once again, they proved too strong for the opposition, powering the composite crew to another gold medal.

It was a remarkable day on the water for the Ring Rowing Club pair, with three races producing a haul of four medals: silver, bronze and two golds.

Their season continues next month when they travel to La Línea, Spain, to compete at the European Rowing Coastal Championships, where they will take on Europe’s best in the Double Scull (2X).

From Wicklow gold to the European stage, the Ring duo’s winning run shows no signs of slowing down.