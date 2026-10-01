Skibbereen Rowing Club come second in 2026 Rowing Ireland 1km Championships

Next up was an emphatic J15 double scull win for Oscar Ferguson and Peter Grant who are becoming names to watch out for in the future!

Skibbereen’ youngest competitors at this event the J13 coxed quad of Lucia Grant, Emily Lupton, Emma McCarthy and Sophia O’Shea cox Liam Lupton were not going to be left out of the medals. This young crew powered down the course for the win in the penultimate race on Sunday.

The race of the weekend has to be awarded to the J15 mixed octuplet, who were bow ball to bow ball with Castleconnell the whole way down the one kilometre course. The Skibbereen took the win on the last surge, by 0.2 of a second for a photo-finish.

Our master’s squad was smaller than usual, with many just returned from the Master’s World Championships in Bled.

Barbara Galvin, Niamh Connolly and Ciara O’Shea joined up with Ciara Lanagan of Shannon, to race a quad scull and double sculls. Kenneth McCarthy and Barbara Galvin raced in a mixed double.

While winning produces the medals at this regatta, second and third place finishes also count, as all clubs compete for the Victor Ludorum Trophy. While every race counts as a huge achievement no matter your placing, throughout the weekend points are accumulated for these first, second and third places, and Skibbereen came second overall, a fantastic result.