WATCH: Rowing legend Fintan McCarthy visits Southern Star HQ in Skibbereen

DOUBLE Olympic rowing champion Fintan McCarthy popped into the studio for a chat on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

The last time Fintan was in Star HQ was in 2019 with his twin Jake, when he said out loud in an interview that he wanted to go to the Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few months later, in the summer of 2019, he won his place in the Irish men’s lightweight double alongside Paul O’Donovan. That August, they were world champions.

In March 2019, Fintan wasn’t afraid to say the dream out loud.

Seven years later, he’s done it.

This week, Kieran McCarthy caught up with Fintan after the 2026 World Rowing Championships.